Media Information

Zurich, 18 May 2020

Kardex acquires majority share in Robomotive

Kardex has acquired the majority share in the Dutch company Robomotive. Founded in 2011, the company develops and implements smart robot technologies. Robomotive's unique selling point is mimicking the adaptive eye-hand coordination of humans with the help of robots, 3D cameras, grippers, and smart software algorithms. This combination of soft- and hardware makes it possible to recognize, locate, and grip objects without the need for teach-in processes.

With this investment, Kardex is expanding its range of services in the field of order picking. Kardex CEO Jens Fankhänel says: "With Robomotive's technology, we are addressing an important strategic future topic in intralogistics. Automatic order picking in full-case but also in item picking will play an increasingly important role in distribution and production logistics. Together with Robomotive we can add fully integrated, automated picking solutions to our portfolio."

With its standardized products "Pickmate" for palletizing and depalletizing mixed cases and "ItemPicker" for the individual access to small articles from a random group, Robomotive has already successfully implemented numerous applications in the logistics sector.

Michael Vermeer, founder and CEO of Robomotive, is very enthusiastic: "With Kardex we have gained a strategic partner who is at home in the logistics environment. Kardex's products and Robomotive's technology complement each other perfectly for solutions for the fully automated picking of articles. Our applications will thus gain a worldwide sales and service network. I am also particularly pleased that Robomotive can maintain its entrepreneurial approach and innovative strength."

Robomotive currently employes 9 FTE. The parties have agreed not to disclose further details.



Kardex - Corporate Profile

