KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC
Karelian Diamond Resources : Subscription to raise £100,000 (111,377)

07/15/2019 | 08:05am EDT

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

15 July 2019

Subscription to raise £100,000 (€111,377)

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland, is pleased to announce that it has conditionally raised £100,000 (€111,377), through a subscription (the "Subscription") of a total of 2,500,000 new ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") in

the capital of the Company (the "Subscription Shares"), at a price of 4 pence per Subscription Share

(the "Subscription Price"). The Subscription Shares have been subscribed for by a new investor,

Martello Holdings Limited ("Martello").

The Subscription Price represents a premium of approximately 31 per cent. to the closing mid- market price of 3.05 pence per Ordinary Share on 12 July 2019. The Subscription Shares will represent approximately 6.8% of the share capital of the Company as enlarged by the Subscription.

The net proceeds of the Subscription will be applied for general working capital purposes. The

Subscription Shares will be issued using the Company's existing share authorities and will rank pari

passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares.

Application has been made to AIM for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading. It is expected that admission will become effective on 19 July 2019.

Immediately following Admission Martello is expected to have an interest in 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares representing 6.8 per cent. of the enlarged Ordinary Share capital of the Company.

Following the issue of the Subscription Shares, and for the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital on Admission will consist of 36,989,178 Ordinary Shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Tel: +353-1-479-6180

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)

Tel: +44-20-3463-5000

Jonathan Evans

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel: +44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

www.kareliandiamondresources.com

Disclaimer

Karelian Diamond Resources plc published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 12:04:08 UTC
