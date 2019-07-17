Log in
Karelian Diamond Resources : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/17/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

(“Karelian Diamonds” or “the Company”)

17 July 2019

Director / PDMR Dealing

Karelian Diamonds (AIM:KDR) was informed on 17 July 2019 that, on 16 and 17 July 2019, Brendan McMorrow, a director of the Company, purchased a total of 285,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each (“Ordinary Shares”) in the Company at an average price of 3.70 pence per Ordinary Share.  Mr McMorrow now holds 285,000 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 0.77% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (as enlarged by the issue of the 2,500,000 new ordinary shares in relation to the subscription by the Company to raise £100,000 announced on 15 July 2019 and for which admission to trading on AIM is expected to take place on 19 July 2019).

Further to the announcement made earlier today in regard to the PDMR Dealing by Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman of the Company, the Company wishes to confirm that in addition to the 4,906,311 Ordinary Shares held in his own name, Conroy PLC, a company in which Professor Conroy holds a controlling interest, holds a further 1,232,601 Ordinary Shares.  The combined holding of Professor Conroy and Conroy PLC is therefore 6,138,912 Ordinary Shares.  The percentage of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company (as enlarged by the issue of the 2,500,000 new ordinary shares in relation to the subscription by the Company to raise £100,000 announced on 15 July 2019 and for which admission to trading on AIM is expected to take place on 19 July 2019) held by Professor Conroy, Conroy PLC and in combination is therefore 13.26%, 3.33% and 16.60% respectively.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

www.kareliandiamondresources.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Brendan McMorrow
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Karelian Diamond Resources plc
b) LEI 63540092EZYLYI8LGX48
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.00025 

IE00BD09HK61
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.70p
3.693p		 185,000
100,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

285,000

3.70p
e) Date of the transaction 16 July 2019 / 17 July 2019
f) Place of the transaction AIM - London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2019
