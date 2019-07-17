Karelian Diamond Resources : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

(“Karelian Diamonds” or “the Company”)

17 July 2019

Director / PDMR Dealing

Karelian Diamonds (AIM:KDR) was informed on 17 July 2019 that, on 16 and 17 July 2019, Brendan McMorrow, a director of the Company, purchased a total of 285,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each (“Ordinary Shares”) in the Company at an average price of 3.70 pence per Ordinary Share. Mr McMorrow now holds 285,000 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 0.77% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (as enlarged by the issue of the 2,500,000 new ordinary shares in relation to the subscription by the Company to raise £100,000 announced on 15 July 2019 and for which admission to trading on AIM is expected to take place on 19 July 2019).

Further to the announcement made earlier today in regard to the PDMR Dealing by Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman of the Company, the Company wishes to confirm that in addition to the 4,906,311 Ordinary Shares held in his own name, Conroy PLC, a company in which Professor Conroy holds a controlling interest, holds a further 1,232,601 Ordinary Shares. The combined holding of Professor Conroy and Conroy PLC is therefore 6,138,912 Ordinary Shares. The percentage of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company (as enlarged by the issue of the 2,500,000 new ordinary shares in relation to the subscription by the Company to raise £100,000 announced on 15 July 2019 and for which admission to trading on AIM is expected to take place on 19 July 2019) held by Professor Conroy, Conroy PLC and in combination is therefore 13.26%, 3.33% and 16.60% respectively.

For further information please contact :

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180 Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-3463-5000 Jonathan Evans Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377 Don Hall

www.kareliandiamondresources.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them: