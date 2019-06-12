Log in
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC

(KDR)
Karelian Diamond Resources Hol : ing in Company

06/12/2019 | 05:44am EDT

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

(“Karelian Diamonds” or “the Company”)

12 June 2019

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was today informed that Alan Osborne is now beneficially interested in 1,740,985 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the Company, equal to approximately 5.05 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© PRNewswire 2019
