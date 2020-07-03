Karelian Diamond Resources Hol : ing in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
(“Karelian Diamonds” or “the Company”)
3 July 2020
Holding in Company
Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 2 July 2020 that Steve Coomber now holds 2,163,826 ordinary shares of €0.00025 (“Ordinary Shares”) in the Company, equal to approximately 5.03% of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.
For further information please contact:
|Karelian Diamond Resources plc
|Tel: +353-1-479-6180
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
|
|Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
|
|Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
|Jonathan Evans
|
|Lothbury Financial Services
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Michael Padley
|
|Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
|Don Hall
|
Visit the website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com