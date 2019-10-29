Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Karelian Diamond Resources plc    KDR   IE00BD09HK61

KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC

(KDR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/29 09:06:55 am
1.9725 GBp   +1.15%
10:37aKARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Steve Coomber shareholding
PU
07:59aKARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES HOL : ing in Company
PR
10/25KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES HOL : ing in Company
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karelian Diamond Resources : Steve Coomber shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 10:37am EDT

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

29 October 2019

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 27 October 2019 that Steve Coomber is now beneficially interested in 1,643,340 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the Company, equal to approximately 4.10 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Tel: +353-1-479-6180

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)

Tel: +44-20-3463-5000

Jonathan Evans

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel: +44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com

Disclaimer

Karelian Diamond Resources plc published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 14:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES
10:37aKARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Steve Coomber shareholding
PU
07:59aKARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES HOL : ing in Company
PR
10/25KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES HOL : ing in Company
AQ
10/24KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Holding in Company
PU
10/23KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC - COR : Holding(s) in Company
PR
10/23KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : s) in Company
PR
10/18KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Result of extraordinary general meeting
PR
10/07KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Martello Subscription
PU
10/07KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Subscription to raise £50,000 (56,060)
PR
10/03KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES HOL : ing in Company
PR
More news
Chart KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Karelian Diamond Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Maureen Theresa Anne Jones Managing Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Richard Thomas Walter L. Conroy Executive Chairman
Séamus Phillip FitzPatrick Deputy Chairman
Louis Joseph Maguire Non-Executive Director
Sorca C. Conroy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC-42.65%1
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%7 989
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION-27.03%328
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC.-33.85%203
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-44.59%110
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-81.10%79
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group