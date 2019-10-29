Karelian Diamond Resources : Steve Coomber shareholding

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 27 October 2019 that Steve Coomber is now beneficially interested in 1,643,340 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the Company, equal to approximately 4.10 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.