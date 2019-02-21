Log in
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC

(KDR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/21 04:04:52 am
2.95 GBp   -3.28%
08:36aKARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : s) in Company
PR
02/19KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 November 2018
AQ
02/18KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Half-yearly results
PR
Karelian Diamond Resources : s) in Company

02/21/2019 | 08:36am EST

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
J&E Davy (t/a Davy)		 City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Dublin, Ireland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
20/02/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified:
21/02/2019
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
3% holding
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)		 Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.03% 3.03% 34,489,178
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

   

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights

Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
IE00BD09HK61 1,045,282 3.03%
SUBTOTAL A 1,045,282 3.03%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2

   

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
 
12. Additional informationxvi:
J&E Davy is a market maker in this instrument.


 

Done at Dublin on 21/02/2019.


© PRNewswire 2019
