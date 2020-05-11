Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Karelian Diamond Resources plc    KDR   IE00BD09HK61

KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC

(KDR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/11 07:10:24 am
2.8 GBp   +16.67%
07:49aKARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : s) in Company
PR
03/02KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 November 2019
AQ
02/28KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Half-year Report
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karelian Diamond Resources : s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 07:49am EDT

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
(“Karelian Diamonds” or “the Company”)

11 May 2020

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was today informed that Kevin Taylor now holds 3,022,939 ordinary shares of €0.00025 (“Ordinary Shares”) in the Company, equal to approximately 7.02% of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

Athanas

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES
07:49aKARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : s) in Company
PR
03/02KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 Nov..
AQ
02/28KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Half-year Report
PR
01/09KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Diamond Exploration Permit Over Lahtojoki South
PU
01/09KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Diamond Exploration Permit Over Lahtojoki South
PR
01/06KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES HOL : ing in Company
AQ
01/03KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Holding in Company S Coomber
PU
01/03KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES HOL : ing in Company
PR
2019KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES HOL : ing in Company
AQ
2019KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Kevin Taylor Holding
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group