KAREX BERHAD

KAREX BERHAD

(KAREX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 03/24
0.315 MYR   +5.00%
07:49aKAREX BERHAD : Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
Karex Berhad : Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer

03/27/2020 | 07:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker performs a test on condoms at Malaysia's Karex condom factory in Pontian

A global shortage of condoms is looming, the world's biggest producer said, after a coronavirus lockdown forced it to shut down production.

Malaysia's Karex Bhd makes one in every five condoms globally. It has not produced a single condom from its three Malaysian factories in the past 10 days due to a lockdown imposed by the government to halt the spread of the virus.

That's already a shortfall of 100 million condoms, normally marketed internationally by brands such as Durex, supplied to state healthcare systems such as Britain's NHS or distributed by aid programs such as the UN Population Fund.

"We are going to see a global shortage of condoms everywhere, which is going to be scary,? Karex Chief Executive Goh Miah Kiat told Reuters this week.

"My concern is that for a lot of humanitarian programs deep down in Africa, the shortage will not just be two weeks or a month. That shortage can run into months."

Malaysia is Southeast Asia's worst affected country, with 2,161 coronavirus infections and 26 deaths. The lockdown is due to remain in place at least until April 14.

The other major condom-producing countries are China, where the coronavirus originated and led to widespread factory shutdowns, and India and Thailand, which are seeing infections spiking only now.

Makers of other critical items like medical gloves have also faced hiccups in their operations in Malaysia.

Goh said Karex was in the process of appealing to the government for an exemption to operate under specific conditions. Malaysia is approving other essential goods producers to operate with half of their workforce.

"The good thing is that the demand for condoms is still very strong because like it or not, it?s still an essential to have," Goh said. "Given that at this point in time people are probably not planning to have children. It?s not the time, with so much uncertainty."

By Liz Lee

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 426 M
EBIT 2020 4,95 M
Net income 2020 2,06 M
Finance 2020 27,1 M
Yield 2020 10,5%
P/E ratio 2020 146x
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 341 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,33  MYR
Last Close Price 0,34  MYR
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miah Kiat Goh Chief Executive Officer
Arshad bin Ayub Chairman
Leng Kian Goh Executive Director & Technical Director
Yien Kim Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Ngee Song Law Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAREX BERHAD1.61%79
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-14.03%265 170
L'ORÉAL-3.56%156 667
UNILEVER N.V.-15.61%125 951
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED2.67%64 201
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-16.25%62 193
