Karnalyte Resources : Executive Change

September 11, 2019

Saskatoon, SK (CNW-September 11, 2019) - Karnalyte Resources Inc. ('Karnalyte' or the 'Company') (TSX: KRN) announced today that effective immediately, Mr. Frank Wheatley, Chief Executive Officer and former President, is no longer with the Company. The Company's Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Danielle Favreau, will act as Interim CEO. The Company will make an announcement on permanent plans to replace Mr. Wheatley as soon as such information is available.

