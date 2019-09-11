Karnalyte Resources : Executive Change

September 11, 2019
Saskatoon, SK (CNW-September 11, 2019) - Karnalyte Resources Inc. ('Karnalyte' or the 'Company') (TSX: KRN) announced today that effective immediately, Mr. Frank Wheatley, Chief Executive Officer and former President, is no longer with the Company. The Company's Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Danielle Favreau, will act as Interim CEO. The Company will make an announcement on permanent plans to replace Mr. Wheatley as soon as such information is available.
For further information, please contact:
Karnalyte Resources Inc.
1 (306) 986-1486
info@karnalyte.com
www.karnalyte.com
Disclaimer
Karnalyte Resources Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 18:16:03 UTC