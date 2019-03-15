Log in
Karolinska Development : portfolio company Promimic announces partnership with Onkos Surgical

03/15/2019 | 03:46am EDT

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2019. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Promimic announces a new partnership with the U.S company Onkos Surgical® to commercialize Promimic's proprietary Hydroxyapatite (HA) Surface Technologies in Limb Salvage Surgery.

Promimic develops and markets products within nano-materials for innovative surface treatments and has developed the HAnano Surface that is clinically proven to speed up and improve the anchoring of implants in bone. The innovative technology is already licensed to several dental implant companies. The partnership with Onkos Surgical®, a U.S company addressing the clinical challenges associated with tumor surgery, represents an important step into the orthopaedic space.

The partnership will focus on combining Promimic's HAnano Surface Technology with Onkos Surgical®'s ELEOS Limb Salvage Portfolio. Implant failure due to aseptic loosening remains one of the key challenges associated with limb salvage surgery. With HAnano Surface, Onkos Surgical® aims to develop implants with a porous coated ingrowth structure and thin layered HA.

"We are happy to see that Onkos Surgical acknowledges the potential in the highly advanced technology that our portfolio company Promimic offers. This further strengthens Promimic's position as a value creating partner for high profiled orthopedic implant companies", said Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB
Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Karolinska Development AB (publ) via Globenewswire
