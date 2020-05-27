Karolinska Development publ : recruits John Öhd to the position of Chief Scientific Officer

Log in
05/27/2020 | 04:18am EDT
Karolinska Development recruits John Öhd to the position of Chief Scientific Officer
2020-05-18

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - May 18, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the company has recruited Dr. John Öhd to the role of Chief Scientific Officer. He has a solid scientific background and extensive experience from senior positions in global pharmaceutical companies' research organizations, including AstraZeneca and Shire Pharmaceuticals.


John Öhd, M.D., Ph.D., has a broad knowledge and experience of drug development in a number of therapeutic areas, including CNS, cancer and blood diseases. He has worked as a Group Director within AstraZeneca's research organization, Senior Director of Experimental Medicine at Shire Pharmaceutical's facilities in Switzerland and Chief Medical Officer at Medivir. He most recently comes from a position as Chief Medical Officer at Modus Therapeutics.

'We are delighted to welcome John Öhd to the position of Chief Scientific Officer. His solid scientific and medical background will strengthen Karolinska Development in the active work with our portfolio companies and in the evaluation of potential new investments,' says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

John Öhd assumes the position of Chief Scientific Officer on a half-time basis on June 1, 2020, allowing for a parallel commitment as CEO of Modus Therapeutics - one of Karolinska Development's portfolio companies. He will report directly to Karolinska Development's CEO and be part of the company's management team.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Disclaimer

Karolinska Development AB published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 3,00 M
EBIT 2020 -32,0 M
Net income 2020 -35,0 M
Debt 2020 69,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -15,4x
EV / Sales2020 194x
EV / Sales2021 154x
Capitalization 512 M
Chart KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Karolinska Development AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,30 SEK
Last Close Price 2,92 SEK
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Drvota Chief Executive Officer, Director & CIO
Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell Chairman
Fredrik Järrsten Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Vladimir Valeryevich Artamonov Independent Director
Ping Tse Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB (PUBL)-17.28%53
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.37%130 285
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.2.26%43 511
DEXCOM, INC.74.54%35 256
HOYA CORPORATION-7.18%33 777
TERUMO CORPORATION2.65%27 862
