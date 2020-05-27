Karolinska Development publ : recruits John Öhd to the position of Chief Scientific Officer

2020-05-18

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - May 18, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the company has recruited Dr. John Öhd to the role of Chief Scientific Officer. He has a solid scientific background and extensive experience from senior positions in global pharmaceutical companies' research organizations, including AstraZeneca and Shire Pharmaceuticals.





John Öhd, M.D., Ph.D., has a broad knowledge and experience of drug development in a number of therapeutic areas, including CNS, cancer and blood diseases. He has worked as a Group Director within AstraZeneca's research organization, Senior Director of Experimental Medicine at Shire Pharmaceutical's facilities in Switzerland and Chief Medical Officer at Medivir. He most recently comes from a position as Chief Medical Officer at Modus Therapeutics.

'We are delighted to welcome John Öhd to the position of Chief Scientific Officer. His solid scientific and medical background will strengthen Karolinska Development in the active work with our portfolio companies and in the evaluation of potential new investments,' says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

John Öhd assumes the position of Chief Scientific Officer on a half-time basis on June 1, 2020, allowing for a parallel commitment as CEO of Modus Therapeutics - one of Karolinska Development's portfolio companies. He will report directly to Karolinska Development's CEO and be part of the company's management team.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

