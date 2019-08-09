Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Karolinska Development AB    KDEV   SE0002190926

KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB

(KDEV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

arolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign prepares for launch in Japan following regulatory filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 02:31am EDT

STOCKHOLM – August 9, 2019. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company OssDsign AB has filed for Japanese regulatory approval of OssDsign Cranial and initiates planning for a commercial launch in Japan, the world’s second largest market for cranioplasty implants.

OssDsign Cranial is an innovative implant for bone regeneration that is intended for cranial reconstructions. Provided an approval from the Japanese Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PDMA), OssDsign intends to launch the product during 2020 in cooperation with an appropriate local commercial partner. Selected Japanese neurosurgeons have already performed surgeries using OssDsign Cranial under ethical approval.

If granted approval, OssDsign Cranial will be the first product of its kind on the Japanese market.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB
Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB
02:31aarolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign prepares for launch in Jap..
GL
08/05Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics appoints Scott ..
GL
08/02KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : extends the subscription period in the directed share i..
AQ
07/19Sunstone Life Science Ventures invests in Karolinska Development's portfolio ..
GL
07/19KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : extends the subscription period in the directed share i..
AQ
07/09Karolinska Development's portfolio company Dilafor initiates Phase 2b clinica..
GL
07/09KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : portfolio company Dilafor initiates Phase 2b clinical t..
AQ
07/05KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : publishes prospectus relating to the directed share iss..
AQ
07/01Karolinska Development appoints Fredrik Järrsten as Deputy CEO
GL
06/28KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : acute;s Annual General Meeting 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 223 M
Chart KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB
Duration : Period :
Karolinska Development AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,48  SEK
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Drvota Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer
Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell Chairman
Fredrik Järrsten Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Valeryevich Artamonov Independent Director
Ping Tse Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB-44.05%23
MEDTRONIC PLC12.45%135 980
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.30.26%42 795
HOYA CORPORATION28.88%29 045
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS31.32%27 964
TERUMO CORP-48.39%21 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group