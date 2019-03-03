Karoon Energy : Amendment to Constitution – Change of Name

ASX RELEASE

Amendment to Constitution - Change of Name

Karoon Energy Ltd has amended its constitution to reflect its change of name as approved by shareholders at the 2018 Annual General Meeting held on 30 November 2018.

The amended constitution is attached.

Corporations Act2001

CONSTITUTION

of

KAROON ENERGY LTD

INDEX TO THE CONSTITUTION OF THE COMPANY

Subject

Page Nos.

DEFINITIONS 2

INTERPRETATION 3

SHARE CAPITAL AND VARIATION OF RIGHTS 4

LIEN 5

CALLS ON SHARES 7

TRANSFER OF SHARES 8

TRANSMISSION OF SHARES 9

FORFEITURE OF SHARES 9

GENERAL MEETINGS 10

PROCEEDINGS ATGENERAL MEETINGS 11

THE DIRECTORS 14

POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS 16

PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS 17

SECRETARY 21

COMMON SEAL AND OFFICIAL SEAL 21

INSPECTION OF RECORDS 21

DIVIDENDS AND RESERVES 21

CAPITALISATION OF PROFITS 23

NOTICES 23

AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS 24

WINDING UP 24

INDEMNITY 24

OVERSEAS MEMBERS 24

LISTING RULES 25

CHESS 25

CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

A COMPANY LIMITED BY

SHARES CONSTITUTION

OF

KAROON ENERGY LTD

PART 1 DEFINITIONS

Definitions

1.1

The following words have these meanings in these Clauses unless the contrary intention appears. "Alternate Director" means a person appointed as alternate director under Clause 13.6. "Auditor" means the auditor or auditors for the time being of the Company.

"Business Day" means a day other than a Saturday, a Sunday, New Year's Day, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and any other day which the Exchange shall declare and publish to be a day which is not a business day;

"Chess" means the Clearing House Electronic Sub-Register System established and operated by the Exchange including but not limited to:

(a) the clearing and settlement of transaction in CHESS approved securities;

(b) the transfer of securities; and

(c) the registration of transfers.

"CHESS approved securities" means securities of a company for which CHESS approval has been given in accordance with the SCH Business Rules;

"CHESS subregister" means that part of a company's register for a class of the company's CHESS approved securities that is administered by SCH and that records uncertificated holdings of securities in that class;

"Company" means Karoon Energy Ltd.

"Constitution" means this Constitution as amended from time to time.

"Corporations Act" means the Corporations Act 2001 as amended;

"Director" means a director for the time being of the Company, and where appropriate includes an Alternate Director.

"Dividend Interest" means the right of a Member to receive dividends under this Constitution or any law.

"Exchange" means Australian Stock Exchange Limited.

"Executive Director" means a person appointed as executive director under Clause 13.36.

"Home Branch" means the State Branch of the Exchange designated to the Company by the Exchange.

"Listed" means, in relation to the Company, the Company being and remaining admitted to the official list of the Exchange;

"Listing Rules" means the Listing Rules of the Exchange and any other rules of the Exchange which are applicable while the Company is admitted to the Official List of the Exchange, each as amended or replaced from time to time, except to the extent of any express written waiver by the Exchange.

"Listed Securities" means any shares, share options, stock, debentures, debenture stock or other securities for the time being issued by the Company and officially quoted by the Exchange;

"Managing Director" means a person appointed as managing director under Clause 13.36.

"Market Transfer" means:

(a)

a transfer of shares in the Company where the transfer is pursuant to or connected with a transaction entered into on the stock market operated by the Exchange and for the avoidance of doubt includes a proper SCH transfer; or

(b)

an allotment of shares in the Company as a result of the exercise of any rights, options or convertible notes where such rights, options or notes are traded on a market operated by the Exchange.

"Member" means a person for the time being entered in the Register as a member of the Company.

"Prescribed information" means information as to whether the shares are held beneficially by the holder of the shares and, if not, who has beneficial interests in the shares, whether the holder of the shares or any person who has a beneficial interest in the shares is in a position to exercise control of another licence (giving particulars of any such position) and any other information which the Directors consider is necessary or desirable for determining the eligibility of that person or any other person to hold or continue to hold shares in the Company having regard to the provisions of the Corporations Act.

"proper SCH transfer" has the same meaning as that term has under the Corporations

Act. "Register" means the register of members of the Company to be kept by the

Company. "Registered Office" means the registered office for the time being of the

Company. "Restricted Securities" has the meaning ascribed to it by the Listing Rules;

"SCH business rules" has the same meaning as that term has in the Corporations Act.

"Seal" means the common seal of the Company.

"Secretary" means a person appointed by the Directors under Clause 14.1 to perform the duties of secretary of the Company.

"State" means the state or territory in which the Company is from time to time registered.

"Voting interests" means the right of a Member to exercise a vote at any meeting of the company under this Constitution or any law.

"Winding Up Interest" means the right under this Constitution or any law for a Member to receive a share in the property of the company that could be distributed among members of the Company is property of the Company was distributed among Members, whether as a result of a winding up or otherwise.

"Writing" includes printing, tying and other methods of representing or reproducing words in a visible form and "written" has a corresponding meaning.

PART 2 INTERPRETATION

Interpretation

2.1 In this Constitution: (a) word importing any gender include all others genders; (b) the word person includes a firm, a body corporate, an unincorporated association or an authority; (c) the singular includes the plural and vice versa; and (d) a reference to a statute or code or the Corporations Act (or to a provision of same) means the statute, code or the Corporations Act (or provisions of same) as modified or amended and in operation for the time being, or any statute, code or provision enacted (whether by the State or Commonwealth of Australia) in its place and includes any regulation or rule for the time being in force under the statute, code or the Corporations Act.

2.2 Unless the contrary intention appears in this Constitution, an expression has, in a provision of this Constitution that deals with a matter dealt with by a particular provision of the Corporations Act, the same meaning as in that provision of the Corporations Act.

2.3 Headings are inserted for convenience and do not affect the interpretation of this Constitution.

2.4 Where the phrase "permitted by the Listing Rules" or similar phrase is used in this Constitution that expression under this Constitution shall be deemed to include any act, omission or transaction which is subject to a waiver of the Listing Rules by the Exchange.

2.5 In this Constitution a reference to the Listing Rules is to have effect if, and only if, at the relevant time, the Company has been admitted to and remains on the Official List of the ASX and is otherwise to be disregarded.

Replaceable Rules not to apply

2.6

The Replaceable Rules contained in the Corporations Act do not apply to the Company.