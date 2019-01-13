Karoon Energy : Appendix 3B

2,450,913 1,360,707 1,384,351 693,481 1,385,544 2,028,975 1,148,344 2,288,785 1,144,393 4,367,289

ESOP options with an exercise price of $1.82, exercisable subject to the satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention. Escrow until 01/07/2019 and expiring 30/06/2020. Performance Rights vesting 1/07/2018 and expiring 30/06/2019. Vesting subject to employment retention. Performance Rights, vesting 01/07/2019 and expiring 30/06/2020. Vesting subject to the satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention. Performance Rights vesting 01/07/2019 and expiring 30/06/2020. Vesting subject to employment retention. Performance Rights vesting 01/07/2020 and expiring 30/06/2021. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention. ESOP Options with an exercise price of $1.73, exercisable from 01/07/2020 and expiring on 30/06/2021. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators. ESOP Options with an exercise price of $1.77, exercisable from 01/07/2020 and expiring on 30/06/2021. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators. Performance Rights vesting 01/07/2020 and expiring 30/06/2021. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention. Performance Rights vesting 01/07/2021 and expiring 30/06/2022. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention. ESOP Options with an exercise price of $1.40, exercisable from 01/07/2021 and expiring on 30/06/2022. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators.