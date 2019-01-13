Karoon Energy : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued
a) Issue of Performance Rights vesting 01/07/2020 and expiring 30/06/2021. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention.
b) Issue of Performance Rights vesting 01/07/2021 and expiring 30/06/2022. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention.
c) Issue of Employee Share Option Plan (ESOP) Options with an exercise price of $1.40, exercisable from 01/07/2021 and expiring 30/06/2022. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention.
2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
a) 560,595
b) 280,298c)1,069,686
3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
a) Each Performance Right vests on 01/07/2020
and expires on 30/06/2021.
b) Each Performance Right vests on 01/07/2021
and expires on 30/06/2022.
c) Each ESOP Option vests on 01/07/2021 and
expires on 30/06/2022.
4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
a) No
b) No
c) No
Nil
6 Purpose of the issue
6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
N/A
N/A
N/A
6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
N/A
6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A
6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
N/A
6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
N/A
6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6iCalculate the entity's remainingissue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A-complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
7+Issue dates
8 Number and+class of all+securities quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 January 2019
Number
+Class
245,721,153
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
9
Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
2,450,913
1,360,707
1,384,351
693,481
1,385,544
2,028,975
1,148,344
2,288,785
1,144,393
4,367,289
ESOP options with an exercise price of $1.82, exercisable subject to the satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention. Escrow until 01/07/2019 and expiring 30/06/2020.
Performance Rights vesting 1/07/2018 and expiring 30/06/2019. Vesting subject to employment retention.
Performance Rights, vesting 01/07/2019 and expiring 30/06/2020. Vesting subject to the satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention.
Performance Rights vesting 01/07/2019 and expiring 30/06/2020. Vesting subject to employment retention.
Performance Rights vesting 01/07/2020 and expiring 30/06/2021. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention.
ESOP Options with an exercise price of $1.73, exercisable from 01/07/2020 and expiring on 30/06/2021. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators.
ESOP Options with an exercise price of $1.77, exercisable from 01/07/2020 and expiring on 30/06/2021. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators.
Performance Rights vesting 01/07/2020 and expiring 30/06/2021. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention.
Performance Rights vesting 01/07/2021 and expiring 30/06/2022. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators and employment retention.
ESOP Options with an exercise price of $1.40, exercisable from 01/07/2021 and expiring on 30/06/2022. Vesting subject to satisfaction of key performance indicators.
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
