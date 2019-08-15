Karoon Energy : Appendix 3Y
08/15/2019 | 09:52pm EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Karoon Energy Ltd
ABN
53 107 001 338
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Robert Hosking
Date of last notice
5 July 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Hosking Investments Victoria Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
the relevant interest.
Date of change
13 August 2019
14 August 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
12,111,868 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares.
423,376 unlisted ESOP options with an exercise price of $1.82,
exercisable subject to the satisfaction of key performance indicators
and employment retention. Escrow until 01/07/2019 and expiring
30/06/2020.
192,758 Performance Rights, exercisable subject to the satisfaction of
key performance indicators and employment retention. Escrow until
01/07/2019 and expiring 30/06/2020.
202,903 Performance Rights, exercisable subject to the satisfaction of
key performance indicators and employment retention. Escrow until
01/07/2020 and expiring 30/06/2021.
574,172 unlisted ESOP options with an exercise price of $1.77,
exercisable subject to the satisfaction of key performance indicators
and employment retention. Escrow until 01/07/2020 and expiring
30/06/2021.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares and Unlisted Performance Rights and
Employee Share Option Plan ('ESOP') options.
Number acquired
20,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Number disposed
192,758 Performance Rights cancelled
423,376 ESOP cancelled
Value/Consideration
$26,975
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
12,131,868 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares.
202,903 Performance Rights, exercisable subject to the satisfaction of
key performance indicators and employment retention. Escrow until
01/07/2020 and expiring 30/06/2021.
574,172 unlisted ESOP options with an exercise price of $1.77,
exercisable subject to the satisfaction of key performance indicators
and employment retention. Escrow until 01/07/2020 and expiring
30/06/2021.
Nature of change
On-Market Trade and cancellation of Performance Rights and ESOP
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
options due to performance conditions not being satisfied.
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - Closed period
Were the interests in the securities
n/a
or contracts detailed above traded
during a closed period where prior
written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance
n/a
provided to allow the trade to
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was
n/a
provided, on what date was this
provided?
