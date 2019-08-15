Log in
KAROON ENERGY LTD

KAROON ENERGY LTD

(KAR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/15
1.28 AUD   -3.76%
Karoon Energy : Appendix 3Y

0
08/15/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Karoon Energy Ltd

ABN

53 107 001 338

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Robert Hosking

Date of last notice

5 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Hosking Investments Victoria Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

13 August 2019

14 August 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

12,111,868 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares.

423,376 unlisted ESOP options with an exercise price of $1.82,

exercisable subject to the satisfaction of key performance indicators

and employment retention. Escrow until 01/07/2019 and expiring

30/06/2020.

192,758 Performance Rights, exercisable subject to the satisfaction of

key performance indicators and employment retention. Escrow until

01/07/2019 and expiring 30/06/2020.

202,903 Performance Rights, exercisable subject to the satisfaction of

key performance indicators and employment retention. Escrow until

01/07/2020 and expiring 30/06/2021.

574,172 unlisted ESOP options with an exercise price of $1.77,

exercisable subject to the satisfaction of key performance indicators

and employment retention. Escrow until 01/07/2020 and expiring

30/06/2021.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares and Unlisted Performance Rights and

Employee Share Option Plan ('ESOP') options.

Number acquired

20,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Number disposed

192,758 Performance Rights cancelled

423,376 ESOP cancelled

Value/Consideration

$26,975

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

12,131,868 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares.

202,903 Performance Rights, exercisable subject to the satisfaction of

key performance indicators and employment retention. Escrow until

01/07/2020 and expiring 30/06/2021.

574,172 unlisted ESOP options with an exercise price of $1.77,

exercisable subject to the satisfaction of key performance indicators

and employment retention. Escrow until 01/07/2020 and expiring

30/06/2021.

Nature of change

On-Market Trade and cancellation of Performance Rights and ESOP

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options due to performance conditions not being satisfied.

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Karoon Energy Ltd ABN 53 107 001 338 Po Box 469 Mt Martha Victoria 3934

Phone +613 9616 7500 Website: www.karoonenergy.com

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - Closed period

Were the interests in the securities

n/a

or contracts detailed above traded

during a closed period where prior

written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance

n/a

provided to allow the trade to

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was

n/a

provided, on what date was this

provided?

Karoon Energy Ltd ABN 53 107 001 338 Po Box 469 Mt Martha Victoria 3934

Phone +613 9616 7500 Website: www.karoonenergy.com

Disclaimer

Karoon Gas Australia Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 01:51:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 15,0 M
EBIT 2019 -28,9 M
Net income 2019 -28,2 M
Finance 2019 313 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 317 M
Chart KAROON ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Karoon Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAROON ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,31  AUD
Last Close Price 1,28  AUD
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 80,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Michael Hosking Managing Director & Executive Director
Bruce John Phillips Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward B. Munks Chief Operating Officer
Scott Hosking Chief Financial Officer
Mark Alexander Smith Executive Director & Exploration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAROON ENERGY LTD57.40%222
CNOOC LTD-6.41%65 320
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.95%57 483
EOG RESOURCES INC.-13.98%43 538
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-28.80%39 089
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-6.07%27 621
