Karoon Energy : Board Succession Planning

ASX RELEASE 28 October 2019

Karoon Board Succession Planning

In the lead-up to its 2019 Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), Karoon Energy Ltd ('Karoon') wishes to provide an update on its board succession planning in the context of the completion of the Baúna oil field acquisition currently scheduled for Q1 2020.

During the second half of 2019, the Board has reviewed its existing board skills matrix and succession plan and given considerable thought to the required composition of the Board in the years ahead, particularly post the proposed Baúna acquisition.

The Board has decided that there is a need to refresh the composition of Board over the upcoming period. The Board will identify and appoint one or more new independent non-executive directors with a focus on enhancing global oil production operations and project development experience. It is also possible that the Board may reduce in overall size in the period ahead. Steps are currently underway to move toward these goals and an update on progress will be provided at the 2019 AGM.

The 2019 Karoon AGM will be held at the RACV City Club, 501 Bourke Street, Melbourne on the 29 November 2019 at 10am AEDT. In accordance with Karoon's Constitution, this year's AGM includes shareholder consideration of the nomination for election of Mr. Bruce Phillips as an independent non- executive director, alongside the retirement by rotation and nomination for re-election of Mr. Peter Turnbull and Mr. Clark Davey as independent non-executive directors.

Mr. Mark Smith, one of the founders of Karoon and its long-standing Exploration Director, has advised the Board he will not seek re-election at the 2019 AGM. Mr. Smith intends on retiring from full time executive life after completion of the Marina-1 exploration well in Peru, but will remain as an adviser to the Board for the foreseeable future.

Karoon also has two additional non-executive directors who have advised they will be retiring over the coming calendar year, most likely at the 2020 AGM, after having provided long and valuable service to the Company. Mr. Jose Coutinho Barbosa and Mr. Geoff Atkins wish to retire after the Baúna acquisition has been completed and Karoon's transformation to an oil production entity is accomplished. They have generously agreed to continue until suitable replacements are identified.