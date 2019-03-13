Karoon Energy : Half Year Accounts

KAROON ENERGY LTD

ABN 53 107 001 338

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL HALF-YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2018

Contents Page Directors' Report 2

Auditor's Independence Declaration 8

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 9

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 10

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 11

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 12

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 1. Basis of Preparation of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 13 Note 2. Results for Financial Half-Year 14 Note 3. Segment Information 15 Note 4. Contributed Equity 18 Note 5. Dividends 18 Note 6. Financial Instruments 18 Note 7. Contingent Liabilities 18 Note 8. Commitments 19 Note 9. Subsequent Events 20 21 22 24 Directors' Declaration

Independent Auditor's Review Report to the Members of Karoon Energy Ltd Glossary

Forward-looking Statements

This Interim Financial Report may contain certain 'forward‐looking statements' with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Karoon and certain plans and objectives of the management of Karoon. Forward - looking statements can generally be identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'plan', 'will', 'likely', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties, which may include, but are not limited to, the outcome and effects of the subject matter of this report. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward‐ looking statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as actual outcomes may differ materially from forward-looking statements. Any forward‐looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Interim Financial Report necessarily involve uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other factors, and unknown risks may arise, many of which are outside the control of Karoon. Such statements may cause the actual results or performance of Karoon to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward‐looking statements including, without limitation, guidance on future plans, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report.

Karoon disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Board of Directors submits its Directors' Report on Karoon Energy Ltd (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') for the financial half-year ended 31 December 2018 (the 'financial half-year').

At the 2018 Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved the change of name from Karoon Gas Australia Ltd to Karoon Energy Ltd.

Board of Directors

The names of the Directors of the Company during the financial half-year and up to the date of this Directors' Report are set out below:

Mr Bruce Phillips - Independent Non-Executive Chairman (appointed a Director on 1 January 2019);

Dr David Klingner - Independent Non-Executive Chairman (ceased to be a Director on 13 August 2018); Mr Robert Hosking - Managing Director;

Mr Mark Smith - Executive Director;

Ms Luciana Rachid - Independent Non-Executive Director;

Mr Geoff Atkins - Independent Non-Executive Director;

Mr Clark Davey - Independent Non-Executive Director;

Mr Peter Turnbull - Independent Non-Executive Director; and

Mr Jose Coutinho Barbosa - Non-Executive Director.

On 1 January 2019 the Board of Directors appointed Mr Bruce Phillips as the new Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Mr Phillips appointment brings a great wealth of industry, boardroom and governance experience to Karoon. His extensive career has covered technical, financial and commercial areas in ASX listed companies, and he has true global experience through involvement in projects in Australasia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. Importantly Mr Phillips has a deep understanding of operating in South America, which is an exceptional fit with Karoon's current activities and ambitions in Brazil and Peru.

Review of Operations

Karoon is a global oil and gas exploration company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with country offices in Brazil and Peru.

Karoon continued its evaluation of exploration, production and development opportunities during the financial half-year.

Karoon's acquisition strategy for new assets is focused on, but not limited to, opportunities in South America in particular Brazil, where Karoon has an operational presence. There are several acquisition opportunities as a result of the Petróbras asset divestment program, along with divestments from other non-Brazilian entities that are of significant interest.

Karoon also continued discussions with oil and gas companies relating to jointly evaluating acquisition and development opportunities in Brazil.

Review of Operations (continued)

Brazil

Santos Basin Blocks S-M-1037, S-M-1101, S-M-1102 and S-M-1165 (KAR 100%)

Under Brazilian regulatory requirements, Karoon submitted both the Final Discovery Evaluation Report ('RFAD') for the Santos Basin Blocks and Declaration of Commerciality ('DoC') relating to the Neon and Goiá light oil discoveries. The DoC transitions the Blocks from the exploration phase however, under Brazilian regulatory requirements, this does not mean that Karoon has reached, nor is compelled to reach, a final investment decision (FID) to proceed into a Development of the discoveries

As part of the DoC process, during January 2019, the Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis ('ANP') approved the annexation for the Neon and Goiá light oil discoveries. Under the Australian regulatory framework, this is akin to receiving a Retention Licence over the oil discoveries.

Karoon is currently preparing the Development Planning Documents for the discoveries for submission to the ANP.

While Karoon had previously targeted FID for the end of 2018, negotiations with industry suppliers for equipment and services for the Neon discovery remain ongoing. As a result of these negotiations Karoon is currently assessing the benefit of drilling a well, which has the twin objectives of delineating the southern region of the field and assisting with planning and design of development wells and infrastructure.

Karoon remains committed to farming down equity in its 100% owned Santos Basin Blocks and a renewed farmout process is underway, with updated detailed geotechnical material recently made available to a Virtual Data Room, with a Physical Data Room opening in the coming weeks.

Santos Basin Exploration Block S-M-1537 (KAR 100%)

Following the award of Block S-M-1537 from Bid Round 14 during September 2017, Karoon has undertaken geological and geophysical ('G&G') studies. Low cost internal G&G studies and mapping work was ongoing during the financial half-year.

The Block contains one main lead targeting Oligocene turbidite sands with high porosity and permeability as seen in the nearby producing Baúna and Piracaba fields.

Karoon considers the acreage has potential to further expand the existing contingent and prospective resource portfolio in Brazil.

Review of Operations (continued)

Peru

Tumbes Basin Exploration Block Z-38 (KAR 40%*)

During September 2018, force majeure was lifted from Block Z-38 paving the way to target exploration drilling during the first half of calendar year 2020.

Karoon continued its preparations to drill the offshore Marina-1 exploration well. As part of the preparations, Karoon is currently tendering for a drilling rig and services, continuing discussions with regulators to clear final approvals and discussing a rig sharing opportunity in the region. This final stream of work will pave the way for Karoon and its new farm-in partner (subject to regulatory approval), Tullow Peru Limited, to progress plans to drill the Marina-1 exploration well on the Marina Prospect.

Exploration success at Marina-1 would significantly enhance the prospects for the region and potentially open the deeper water areas of the Tumbes Basin to further activity. The Tumbes Basin has been a prolific oil producing region onshore and near shore northern Peru. Discoveries on the deeper water could prove an extension of the existing commercial fields into the larger structures deeper in the basin and make for a meaningful change to Peru's domestic reserves and production.

The Marina Prospect has an unrisked best estimate gross prospective resource of 256 mmbbls (102 mmbbls net to Karoon). This will be the first well drilled in Block Z-38.

Equity Interests

Equity interests of the participants in Block Z-38 are:

KEI (Peru Z38) Pty Ltd, Sucursal del Peru (Operator) 40%*

Tullow Peru Limited 35%*

Pitkin Petroleum Peru Z-38 SRL 25%

* Tullow Peru Limited's interest is subject to satisfying certain farm-out conditions including regulatory approvals that are still outstanding as at the date of the Interim Financial Report. Karoon's farm-in obligations to Pitkin Petroleum are also still to be completed.

Tumbes Basin, Area 73 Technical Evaluation Agreement (KAR 100%)

During the financial half-year, Karoon entered into a Technical Evaluation Agreement ('TEA') with Perupetro to evaluate Area 73 in the Tumbes Basin, offshore Peru. Area 73 lies immediately south of Karoon's existing operated Block Z-38 and gives Karoon a larger strategic interest in this highly prospective Peruvian basin.

The TEA was signed during December 2018 and is effective for 18 months from 1 January 2019. The work obligations are for low cost seismic reprocessing, interpretation and geological studies, which will be predominantly undertaken in-house.

The TEA provides a right to negotiate a block contract with Perupetro in respect of the whole area or one portion of Area 73 for a reference minimum work program, and once agreed an option to enter into a Hydrocarbon Concession Agreement.

Area 73 is part of the Tumbes Basin and several prospects have already been identified. Drilling at Block Z-38 will provide additional knowledge for potentially similar plays in Area 73. Karoon expects to utilise the results from the Marina-1 exploration well to better delineate prospectivity in Area 73.