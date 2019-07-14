Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Karoon Energy Ltd    KAR   AU000000KAR6

KAROON ENERGY LTD

(KAR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/12
1.095 AUD   +8.96%
07/05KAROON ENERGY : Appendix 3Y
PU
05/16KAROON ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
05/06KAROON ENERGY : Block Z-38 Farm-out to Tullow Oil Complete.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Karoon Energy : Response to Media Speculation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 10:05pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

Issued 15 July 2019

Karoon Energy Ltd Response to Media Reports

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) make the following statement in relation to the news published by Upstream on the 12 July 2019. Karoon confirms it has been notified that it has presented the high bid in the process to acquire a 100% operating interest in Santos Basin off-shore Brazil concession BM-S- 40, which contains the producing Bauna light oil project.

The transaction remains subject to approval by Petrobras' Board and governance bodies.

This bid is in line with Karoon's stated strategy to create value for shareholders by acquiring a high quality, transformational production asset.

Further information

Investors: contact James Wootton on +61 3 9616 7500 or jwootton@karoonenergy.com.au

Media: contact Tim Duncan, GRACosway, on +61 408 441 122 or tduncan@gracosway.com.au

About Karoon Energy Ltd

Karoon Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas exploration company with projects in Australia, Brazil and Peru and is an ASX listed company.

Karoon has a core exploration growth strategy, focused on large targets in proven Petroleum Systems. The Company is looking to complete the acquisition of a foundation production asset that will underpin long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value.

Karoon's strategic vision is to transform into a global E&P company with material production to underpin growth through a highly prospective exploration portfolio and entrepreneurial spirit.

Forward-looking Statements

This announcement may contain certain "forward‐looking statements" with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Karoon and certain plans and objectives of the management of Karoon. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'plan', 'will', 'likely', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties, which may include, but are not limited to, the outcome and effects of the subject matter of this announcement. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward‐looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as actual outcomes may differ materially from forward-looking statements. Any forward‐looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this announcement necessarily involve uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other factors, and unknown risks may arise, many of which are outside the control of Karoon. Such statements may cause the actual results or performance of Karoon to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward‐ looking statements including, without limitation, guidance on future plans, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement.

Karoon disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Karoon Gas Australia Limited published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 02:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAROON ENERGY LTD
07/05KAROON ENERGY : Appendix 3Y
PU
05/16KAROON ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
05/06KAROON ENERGY : Block Z-38 Farm-out to Tullow Oil Complete.
PU
04/30KAROON ENERGY : March 2019 Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B
PU
04/07KAROON ENERGY : Announces Santos Basin Update
AQ
04/04KAROON ENERGY : Santos Basin Update
PU
03/21KAROON ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
03/13KAROON ENERGY : Chairman's Letter to Shareholders
PU
03/13KAROON ENERGY : Half Year Accounts
PU
03/03KAROON ENERGY : Amendment to Constitution – Change of Name
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -31,3 M
Net income 2019 -33,3 M
Finance 2019 311 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,82x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,82x
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 270 M
Chart KAROON ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Karoon Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAROON ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,36  AUD
Last Close Price 1,10  AUD
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Michael Hosking Managing Director & Executive Director
Bruce John Phillips Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward B. Munks Chief Operating Officer
Scott Hosking Chief Financial Officer
Mark Alexander Smith Executive Director & Exploration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAROON ENERGY LTD29.59%173
CNOOC LTD10.69%76 837
CONOCOPHILLIPS-0.95%69 461
EOG RESOURCES INC.4.23%52 717
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.82%37 744
ANADARKO PETROLEUM64.19%36 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About