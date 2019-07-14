Karoon Energy : Response to Media Speculation

Karoon Energy Ltd Response to Media Reports

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) make the following statement in relation to the news published by Upstream on the 12 July 2019. Karoon confirms it has been notified that it has presented the high bid in the process to acquire a 100% operating interest in Santos Basin off-shore Brazil concession BM-S- 40, which contains the producing Bauna light oil project.

The transaction remains subject to approval by Petrobras' Board and governance bodies.

This bid is in line with Karoon's stated strategy to create value for shareholders by acquiring a high quality, transformational production asset.

About Karoon Energy Ltd

Karoon Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas exploration company with projects in Australia, Brazil and Peru and is an ASX listed company.

Karoon has a core exploration growth strategy, focused on large targets in proven Petroleum Systems. The Company is looking to complete the acquisition of a foundation production asset that will underpin long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value.

Karoon's strategic vision is to transform into a global E&P company with material production to underpin growth through a highly prospective exploration portfolio and entrepreneurial spirit.

