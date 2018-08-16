Log in
KAROON GAS AUSTRALIA LIMITED (KAR)
End-of-day quote  - 08/15
1.18 AUD
Karoon Gas Australia : Appendix 3Z

08/16/2018 | 04:56am CEST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

Karoon Gas Australia Ltd 53 107 001 338

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Dr. Geoffrey David Klingner

Date of last notice

28 October 2015

Date that director ceased to be director

13 August 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of circumstances giving rise to relevant interest

the the

Bond Street Custodians Limited

Number & class of securities

103, 591 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Karoon Gas Australia Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 02:55:02 UTC
