Karrie International : Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 August 2020

07/28/2020 | 05:16am EDT

Karrie International Holdings Limited

嘉 利 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1050)

PROXY FORM

Form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held at 9/F., Southeast Industrial Building, 611-619 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 August 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of2

ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the issued share capital of Karrie

International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT3

of

or failing him, the Chairman of the Meeting, as my/our proxy to attend on my/our behalf at the meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting (with or without amendments) as hereunder indicated, and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Ordinary Resolutions

For4

Against4

1.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the

reports of the Directors and of the Auditors for the year ended 31 March 2020.

2.

To consider and declare a final dividend of HK5 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 31

March 2020 as recommended by the Board of Directors.

3A.

(i)

To re-elect Ms. Chan Ming Mui, Silvia as an executive Director.

(ii)

To re-elect Mr. Ho Cheuk Ming as a non-executive Director.

(iii) To re-elect Mr. Ho Kai Man as a non-executive Director.

3B.

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration.

4.

To re-appoint Messrs. KPMG as the Auditors of the Company and to authorize the Board of

Directors to fix their remuneration.

5A.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares not

exceeding 20 per cent. of the number of issued shares of the Company.

5B.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding

10 per cent. of the number of issued shares of the Company.

5C.

To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional

shares of an amount not exceeding the number of the issued shares repurchased by the Company.

Dated this

day of

, 2020.

Signature(s)7:

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the Register of Members) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the issued share capital of the Company registered in your name(s); if no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. Full name and address of proxy to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY OF THE ABOVE RESOLUTIONS, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY OF THE ABOVE RESOLUTIONS, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. If no direction is given, the proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain as he thinks fit. Your proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
  5. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a certified copy of that power or authority must be deposited at Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at 9th Floor, Southeast Industrial Building, 611-619 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the meeting or any adjourned meeting.
  6. Where there are joint holders of any share any one of such joint holder may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, the vote of the person whose name stands first in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of such share, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders.
  7. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, if you are a corporation, must either be executed under seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised.
  8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.
  9. Completion and delivery of this form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish.
  10. Any alteration to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Karrie International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:15:20 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 902 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2020 250 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net Debt 2020 648 M 83,6 M 83,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,24x
Yield 2020 8,74%
Capitalization 2 177 M 281 M 281 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart KARRIE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Karrie International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARRIE INTERNATIONAL HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Cheuk Fai Ho Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Hin Choi Chief Financial Officer
Cheuk Ming Ho Deputy Chairman
Wai Chun So Independent Non-Executive Director
Hoi Shing Fong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARRIE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.10%281
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.87.62%52 843
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-14.10%37 630
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-3.55%31 148
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.110.06%17 722
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION20.96%9 295
