Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.    KRTX

KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KRTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karuna Therapeutics : Announces Topline Data From Phase 1b Trial Evaluating KarXT on Experimentally Induced Pain in Healthy Volunteers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

Topline results of exploratory trial do not provide conclusive evidence of an analgesic benefit of KarXT on experimentally induced pain in healthy volunteers

The Company will not move forward to evaluate KarXT for the treatment of pain

The safety and tolerability profile of KarXT was consistent with previous trials

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with disabling and potentially fatal neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced results from KAR-020, its Phase 1b trial evaluating the analgesic effects of KarXT on experimentally induced pain in healthy volunteers. Topline results of this exploratory trial were inconclusive and do not provide sufficient evidence of an analgesic benefit of KarXT compared to placebo. The Company will not move forward to develop KarXT in pain.

The KAR-020 trial employed an intra-individual cross-over design to evaluate objective and subjective pain measurements of KarXT and placebo in three different skin conditions meant to model nociceptive (normal skin), inflammatory (UVB-irradiated skin) and neuropathic (capsaicin-treated skin) pain in 24 healthy volunteers. The safety and tolerability profile of KarXT was consistent with previous clinical trials of KarXT. There were no serious adverse events observed in the trial, and no clinically meaningful changes in vital signs or clinical laboratory values.

“Today’s results do not provide compelling evidence of the analgesic benefit observed in preclinical trials,” said Steve Paul, M.D., chief executive officer, president and chairman of Karuna Therapeutics. “While this data does not support the continued development of KarXT in pain, we will continue to evaluate data from this trial to better assess the potential role of muscarinic-targeted receptor treatments in pain management.”

Dr. Paul continued: “Looking ahead, we remain focused on developing KarXT for the treatment of severe neuropsychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis, where robust evidence from previous clinical trials supports the potential of KarXT to provide a new, unique and mechanistically differentiated therapeutic for the treatment of these disorders. We remain on track to initiate Phase 3 development in schizophrenia later this year.”

About KarXT

KarXT, a proprietary oral modulator of muscarinic cholinergic receptors, is Karuna’s lead product candidate that combines xanomeline, a novel muscarinic agonist, with trospium, an FDA-approved muscarinic antagonist that does not appreciably cross the blood-brain-barrier, to preferentially stimulate muscarinic receptors in the central nervous system (CNS). This novel product candidate, if approved, has the potential to usher in a new treatment paradigm and dramatically impact patients with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders by providing a differentiated mechanism of action relative to current D2 dopamine and serotonin receptor-targeting antipsychotic drugs. KarXT is currently being evaluated in clinical development as a potential treatment for serious neuropsychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis.

About Karuna

Karuna is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering first-in-class therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with CNS disorders – which remain among the most disabling and potentially fatal disorders worldwide. Galvanized by the understanding that today’s neuropsychiatric patients deserve better, Karuna’s mission is to harness the untapped potential of the brain’s complex biology in pursuit of novel therapeutic pathways that will advance the standard of care. For more information, please visit karunatx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the timing of advancing of our planned clinical trials and regulatory filings, interim trial results, our goals to develop and commercialize our product candidates, and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to our limited operating history, our ability to generate positive clinical trial results for our product candidates, the timing and scope of regulatory approvals, changes in laws and regulations to which we are subject, competitive pressures, our ability to identify additional product candidates, risks relating to business interruptions resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and other risks set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Our actual results could differ materially from the results described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:39pKARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
04:35pKARUNA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Topline Data From Phase 1b Trial Evaluating KarX..
BU
07/30KARUNA THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
07/28KARUNA THERAPEUTICS : and PsychoGenics Announce Drug Discovery Collaboration
BU
07/08KARUNA THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation – July 2020
PU
06/23KARUNA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Positive Outcome of End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with ..
BU
06/17KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
06/03KARUNA THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthc..
BU
05/28KARUNA THERAPEUTICS : to Present Additional Data from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial..
AQ
05/27KARUNA THERAPEUTICS : to Present Additional Data from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -53,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -39,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 174 M 2 174 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 125,73 $
Last Close Price 81,80 $
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Marc Paul Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Miller Chief Operating Officer
Troy A. Ignelzi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Brannan Chief Medical Officer
Inder Kaul Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.8.57%2 174
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.7.02%87 217
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.23%70 523
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS68.34%64 189
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.71.73%37 176
GENMAB A/S45.73%22 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group