Karuna Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – August 2020

Legal disclaimer This presentation and other related material may contain a number of "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding Karuna's expectation about any or all of the following: (i) the timing, progress and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials for KarXT and other product candidates it may develop, including statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of studies or trials and related preparatory work and the period during which the results of the trials will become available; (ii) Karuna's research and development plans, including its plans to explore the therapeutic potential of KarXT in additional indications; (iii) Karuna's plans to develop and commercialize KarXT and other product candidates; (iv) the timing of and Karuna's ability to obtain and maintain marketing approvals for its product candidates; and (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of any product candidates for which Karuna receives marketing approval. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "could," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negative of those terms. Karuna has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Although Karuna believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Karuna's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: outcomes of Karuna's planned and ongoing clinical trials and studies may not be favorable; one or more of Karuna's product candidate programs may not proceed as planned for technical, scientific or commercial reasons; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainty about regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials or to market products; uncertainties regarding intellection property protection; risks relating to business interruptions resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and those risk and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Karuna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2020, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 5, 2020, and in any other subsequent filings made by Karuna with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Karuna disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, other than to the extent required by law. LEGAL DISCLAIMER 2 Karuna at-a-glance Developing first-in- class therapeutics Leadership team with successful track record in neuroscience drug discovery and development

Building a portfolio of differentiated assets led by KarXT, a novel asset with broad therapeutic applicability which enables near- and long-term opportunities

Developing pipeline of novel drug candidates through in-house discovery efforts and in partnership with strategic collaborators KarXT Pipeline-in-a-Product KarXT is a new, unique and mechanistically differentiated therapeutic targeting CNS indications

Evaluating KarXT in indications where standard of care is insufficient, including schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis

KarXT demonstrated robust efficacy and was generally well-tolerated in large Phase 2 trial; differentiated safety and tolerability profile not associated with the most common problematic adverse events of current antipsychotic medications

Advancing Phase 3 program for the treatment of psychosis in adults with schizophrenia by end of year

Advanced formulation development INTRODUCTION TO KARUNA 3 Leadership team Deep expertise in neuroscience and drug development Steve Paul, M.D. Andrew Miller, Ph.D. Troy Ignelzi Stephen Brannan, M.D. Chairman and CEO Founder and COO CFO CMO Former EVP and president at Eli Founder and inventor of KarXT; Former CFO at scPharmaceuticals Former Therapeutic Head of Lilly Research Labs; Co-founder, Former VP at PureTech; 2020 and Juventas; Finance, BD, Neuroscience at Takeda; senior board member at Sage Emerging Pharma Leaders from operations and sales executive at positions at Novartis (Exelon patch), Therapeutics & Voyager Pharmaceutical Executive; 40 Esperion Therapeutics, Insys Eli Lilly (Cymbalta), Cyberonics, & Therapeutics; Former scientific under 40 innovators award from Therapeutics and Eli Lilly Forum Pharmaceuticals director of NIMH MedTech Boston; Director and Former COO at Entrega INTRODUCTION TO KARUNA 4 Pipeline Advancing target-directed & target-agnostic discovery efforts & clinical programs KarXT Other INDICATION DISCOVERY / PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 UPCOMING PRECLINICAL MILESTONE Schizophrenia Initiate Ph. 3 Program Psychosis YE 2020 Schizophrenia Initiate Ph. 2 trial Following initiation of trials Adjunctive treatment for psychosis within Ph. 3 program Schizophrenia Ph. 2 ready Negative and cognitive symptoms Dementia-related Ph. 1b topline data Psychosis YE 2020 Undisclosed Initiate IND-enabling Muscarinic-targeted drug candidate studies Undisclosed Candidate declaration Target-agnostic drug candidate* *In collaboration with PsychoGenics PIPELINE 5 Significant unmet need in large patient populations Affecting nearly 4M people with psychosis in the US Schizophrenia Dementia-Related Psychosis • Positive (psychosis), negative and cognitive • Antipsychotics prescribed despite black box symptom domains warning for increased morbidity and mortality Currently approved antipsychotics treat psychosis only and offer modest efficacy in many patients

Significant side effects including movement disorders, weight gain, sedation, etc.

>21M patients with schizophrenia worldwide, with ~2.7M in the US No approved medicines for treatment of psychosis in Alzheimer's disease, the largest underlying cause of dementia-related psychosis (DRP)

dementia-related psychosis (DRP) Dementia affects ~8.4M people in the US, with ~1.2M experiencing symptoms of psychosis INTRODUCTION TO KARUNA 6 Antipsychotics: Blockbuster sales, but little innovation Today's drugs rely on same mechanism as antipsychotic drugs of the 1950s (first antipsychotic drug, chlorpromazine, discovered in 1952) Sales of antipsychotic drugs were >$11B in 2015 and are expected to be >$14B by 2025 worldwide

and are expected to be Despite limited efficacy, severe side effects, and the availability of generic medicines, antipsychotic drugs such as Zyprexa, Seroquel and Abilify each achieved >$5B peak sales worldwide

Antipsychotics are a protected Medicare Part D class 1980 2020 INTRODUCTION TO KARUNA 7 The Rationale for KarXT Unrealized potential of muscarinic receptors Muscarinic receptors in the Many companies pursued muscarinic A novel approach is needed to brain are promising targets for drug development, but were stymied realize potential of muscarinic schizophrenia, dementia- by side effects caused by peripheral agonists related psychosis and pain muscarinic receptors RATIONALE FOR KarXT 9 KarXT: Proprietary lead product candidate xanomeline (muscarinic agonist) Human POC in double- blind, placebo-controlled trials in schizophrenia and

Alzheimer's disease

placebo-controlled trials in schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease Trials enrolled over 800 patients including 68 elderly patients for ≥ 1year

Exclusively licensed from Eli Lilly KarXT trospium chloride (muscarinic antagonist) • Does not meaningfully cross the blood-brain barrier, xanomeline + trospium chloride limiting effects to peripheral tissues KarXT is designed to • No known metabolic overlap maintain efficacy of xanomeline with xanomeline while ameliorating • Generic drug for overactive its cholinergic AEs bladder used since the 1960s Sources: Bodick et al. 1997; Shekhar et al. 2008 RATIONALE FOR KarXT 10 Selective activation of muscarinic receptors in the brain System Potential Impact on Symptoms Commentary xanomeline + trospium = KarXT Central Nervous N/A Improvement in System psychosis and cognition Salivation Glands Sweat Glands Tolerability from neutralization of GI Tract peripheral activation Bladder Increase Activity Decrease Activity Offsetting Effect RATIONALE FOR KarXT 11 KarXT in neuropsychiatry Positive efficacy and safety studies supporting further development Three double-blind,placebo-controlled trials supporting therapeutic benefit of xanomeline and KarXT KarXT Phase 2 trial in patients with schizophrenia

Phase 2 trial in patients with schizophrenia with xanomeline alone

Phase 2 trial in elderly patients with Alzheimer's disease with xanomeline-alone Large existing safety database with xanomeline and KarXT >1000 patients enrolled in studies with KarXT or xanomeline across 20 human clinical trials

68 elderly patients with Alzheimer's disease treated with xanomeline for at least one year

Long-term preclinical safety data with xanomeline, including 2-year carcinogenicity trials Multiple clinical trials demonstrating robust efficacy and a large existing safety database support ongoing clinical development of KarXT in neuropsychiatric disorders KarXT IN NEUROPSYCHIATRY 12 KarXT in Schizophrenia KarXT opportunity in schizophrenia THE UNMET NEED Chronic, disabling disorder typically diagnosed in late teenage years or early adulthood

disabling disorder typically diagnosed in late teenage years or early adulthood Characterized by recurring episodes of psychosis requiring long-term treatment with antipsychotic drugs in most patients

requiring with antipsychotic drugs in most patients Affects over 21M people worldwide

people worldwide ~2.7M Americans (0.5% -1.0% of U.S. population) had schizophrenia in 2017

Today's standard of care relies on same mechanism as drugs of the 1950s

In many patients, approved antipsychotics offer only modest efficacy and have significant adverse events THE KarXT OPPORTUNITY Novel mechanism of action not mediated via dopamine or serotonin; distinct from currently available therapies

distinct from currently available therapies Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial demonstrated robust efficacy across primary and key secondary outcome measures

placebo-controlled clinical trial Potential to address positive, negative and cognitive symptoms as monotherapy or adjunctive therapy

Generally well tolerated and not associated with the most common problematic adverse events of current antipsychotic medications Abbreviations: PANSS: Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale; CGI-S: Clinical Global Impression Severity KarXT IN SCHIZOPHRENIA 14 EMERGENT Program On track to initiate Phase 3 program by end of 2020 EMERGENT-1 EMERGENT-2 EMERGENT-3 EMERGENT-4 EMERGENT-5 Phase Phase 2 Phase 3 Phase 3 Phase 3 Phase 3 Evaluate efficacy and Evaluate efficacy and Evaluate efficacy and Evaluate long-term Evaluate long-term Objective safety of KarXT safety of KarXT safety of KarXT safety and tolerability of safety and tolerability of compared to placebo compared to placebo compared to placebo KarXT KarXT Five-week, 1:1 Five-week, 1:1 Five-week, randomized, double- randomized, flexible- randomized, flexible- 52-week,open-label, blind, placebo- Design dose, double-blind, dose, double-blind, outpatient extension of 52-week,open-label, controlled inpatient trial placebo-controlled placebo-controlled EMERGENT-2 and outpatient trial inpatient trial in 182 inpatient trial in ~250 Trial details to be EMERGENT-3 adults in the U.S. adults in the U.S. finalized YE 2020 Status Complete (Nov. 2019) Initiate YE 2020 Initiate 1H 2021 Rollover from Initiate 1H 2021 EMERGENT- 2 & 3 Previously completed Phase 2 trial, one successful Phase 3 efficacy and safety trial, and additional safety data to meet regulatory requirements, would be acceptable to support a New Drug Application (NDA) filing KarXT IN SCHIZOPHRENIA 15 Adjunctive Therapy Opportunity to treat patients who remain symptomatic on existing therapies A substantial population of patients achieve a partial, or inadequate, response to atypical antipsychotics Adjunctive therapy with KarXT may provide the opportunity to address these symptoms when administered in conjunction with standard of care Plans to evaluate KarXT an adjunctive therapy expected following the initiation of the planned trials within the EMERGENT program Data intended to support a supplemental NDA filing, assuming the successful development of KarXT as a monotherapy for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia

Opportunity to investigate ability of KarXT therapy to address negative and cognitive symptoms as part of ongoing data collection within EMERGENT program and planned adjunctive trial Source: Miyamoto et al., 2002, p. 775 KarXT in SCHIZOPHRENIA 16 EMERGENT-1 Results Analysis EMERGENT-1 trial design overview Same fundamental trial design used in registrational studies of other antipsychotic drugs Treatment Period Randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled inpatient phase Days 1 - 35 Screening Period Flexible dosing Washout of prior oral lithium and/or antipsychotics 50/20^ KarXT BID 100/20^ KarXT BID 100/20^ KarXT BID >2 weeks Optional increase to 125/30^ KarXT BID* Days 1 - 2 Days 3 - 7 Days 8 - 35 KarXT (n=90) R Placebo (n=92) KEY ^ xanomeline/trospium * titration based only on tolerability Start of trial End of trial (Week 5) ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03697252 R Patients randomized EMERGENT-1 RESULTS 18 Robust results across efficacy endpoints Prespecified Outcome Measures KarXT vs. Placebo P-value (Week 5) PRIMARY ENDPOINT Change from baseline in PANSS total score <0.0001 SECONDARY ENDPOINTS Change from baseline in PANSS-positive <0.0001 Change from baseline in PANSS-negative <0.001 Change from baseline in PANSS Marder negative symptoms factor <0.001 Change from baseline in CGI-Sfrequency counts <0.001 Proportion of CGI-S responders (CGI-S ≤ 2) =0.151 All efficacy analyses performed using the modified intent-to-treat (mITT) analysis set, defined as all randomized participants who received at least one dose of study medication and had a baseline and at least one post-baseline PANSS assessment Abbreviations: PANSS: Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale; CGI-S: Clinical Global Impression Severity EMERGENT-1 RESULTS 19 Primary endpoint: PANSS total score at week 5 Baseline ± SEM) 0 -5 PANSS Change from (LS mean change -10 **** **** -15 **** Placebo KarXT -20 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 Week 5 mITT population ****p<0.0001 Clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in total PANSS vs. placebo 11.6-point improvement at week 5, with p<0.0001 (-17.4 KarXT vs. -5.9 placebo)

improvement at week 5, with p<0.0001 (-17.4 KarXT vs. -5.9 placebo) Statistical separation at every assessed time point

Cohen's d effect size of 0.75 EMERGENT-1 RESULTS 20 Favorable Cohen's d effect size COHEN'S d NUMBER OF NUMBER OF PEAK SALES YEAR STUDIES PATIENTS APPROVED KarXT 0.75 1 182 - - Risperidone 0.58 15 3,036 >$3b 1993 Therapy Olanzapine 0.55 19 3,298 >$5b 1996 Quetiapine 0.43 8 2,140 >$6b 1997 Aripiprazole 0.39 9 1,761 >$9b 2002 Lurasidone 0.35 7 2,043 >$3b 2010 KarXT Phase 2 effect size of 0.75 compares favorably with meta-analysis of historical trials of the most commonly used medicines Source: Leucht et al. 2017 Am J Psych EMERGENT-1 RESULTS 21 Summary of safety and tolerability KarXT was well tolerated, with a discontinuation rate equivalent to placebo Overall completion rate similar between KarXT and placebo (80%) The number of discontinuations due to TEAEs was equal in each treatment group (KarXT n=2; placebo n=2)

All TEAEs were mild or moderate, with the exception of one serious AE: one patient on KarXT discontinued treatment, subsequently sought hospital care for worsening psychosis

Most common AEs ( > 5%) were all mild or moderate in severity and did not lead to any discontinuations

5%) were all mild or moderate in severity and did not lead to any discontinuations BP and QTc similar to placebo; 5.5 bpm peak mean placebo-adjusted resting HR increase with downward trend after day 8; no syncope Dose escalation on KarXT was high and similar to placebo Dose escalation based on tolerability

91% of KarXT subjects escalated to 125/30 KarXT (vs. 97% on placebo)

4% percent de-escalated back to 100/20 KarXT dose (vs. 1% on placebo) Adverse Events (AEs) and Safety During the Treatment Period KarXT (n=89) Placebo (n=90) number (%) number (%) Patients with any treatment-emergent 48 (53.9%) 39 (43.3%) adverse events (TEAE) Patients with a serious TEAE 1 (1.1%) 0 (0%) Patient with a severe TEAE 1 (1.1%) 1 (1.1%) Patients with a TEAE leading to 2 (2.2%) 2 (2.2%) withdrawal AEs ≥ 5% Constipation 15 (16.9%) 3 (3.3%) Nausea 15 (16.9%) 4 (4.4%) Dry mouth 8 (9.0%) 1 (1.1%) Dyspepsia 8 (9.0%) 4 (4.4%) Vomiting 8 (9.0%) 4 (4.4%) Headache 6 (6.7%) 5 (5.6%) Somnolence 5 (5.6%) 4 (4.4%) Safety population received ≥1 dose study medication EMERGENT-1 RESULTS 22 Tolerability comparison to historical xanomeline trials Placebo-adjusted cholinergic AE rates in historical xanomeline trials vs. KarXT Phase 2 Xanomeline KarXT Adverse Event 6-month AD Trial 3-week SZ Trial 5-week SZ Trial (n=87, 225 mg/d) (n=10, 225 mg/d) (n=90, 250/60 or 200/40) Excessive sweating 71% 20% 1.1% Vomiting 34% 50% 4.6% Nausea 32% 30% 12.5% Excessive salivation 24% 10% 0% Diarrhea 15% 20% (2.2%) Dramatic improvement in the most common xanomeline AEs compared to previous xanomeline Phase 2 trials Abbreviations: AD: Alzheimer's Disease; SZ: schizophrenia EMERGENT-1 RESULTS 23 Rates of adverse events over course of trial Percentage of Patients 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% Nausea Placebo-adjusted nausea 1 2 3 4 5 Treatment Week Percentage of Patients 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% Vomiting Placebo-adjusted vomiting 1 2 3 4 5 Treatment Week Percentage of Patients Dry Mouth 12% 10% Placebo-adjusted dry mouth 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% 1 2 3 4 5 Treatment Week Most cholinergic and anticholinergic AEs associated with KarXT treatment decreased over the course of the trial Rates of nausea, vomiting and dry mouth consistently decreased to rates near placebo by week 5

All cholinergic and anticholinergic AEs were mild or moderate in severity and did not lead to discontinuations

Constipation and dyspepsia rates remained essentially constant (data not shown) Three out of five of the most common KarXT-related AEs decreased over the course of the trial Data represent % of subjects with AEs as an AE at any point in that study week interval (safety population: KarXT n=89, placebo n=90) EMERGENT-1 RESULTS 24 KarXT was not associated with the most common problematic adverse events of current antipsychotic medications KarXT was not associated with any weight-related changes KarXT similar to placebo in mean change in weight, mean change in BMI, % patients with >%7 weight change, and reported AEs of weight increased KarXT was not associated with somnolence or sedation Rates of somnolence and sedation similar to placebo KarXT was not associated with EPS Mean changes similar for KarXT and placebo on the Barnes akathisia scale and Simpson-Angus scale

Simpson-Angus scale 3 patients who reported Akathisia in the KarXT arm all resolved spontaneously without changes in study drug and all patients scored a 0 at all time points on the Barnes akathisia scale Weight Related Observations KarXT Placebo (n=89) (n=90) Reported AE of weight increased - number (%) 3 (3.4%) 4 (4.4%) Weight change from baseline to Week 5 - kg ± SD 1.5 ± 2.8 1.1 ± 3.5 Patients >7% weight increase at Week 5 - number (%) 2 (2.2%) 5 (5.6%) BMI change from baseline to Week 5 - kg/m2 ± SD 0.5 ±1.0 0.4 ± 1.2 Sedation and Somnolence Reported AE of Somnolence - number (%) 5 (5.6%) 4 (4.4%) Reported AE of Sedation - number (%) 2 (2.2%) 2 (2.2%) Extrapyramidal Symptoms (EPS) Akathisia - number (%) 3 (3.4%) 0 (0%) Restlessness - number (%) 0 (0%) 1 (1.1%) Simpson-Angus score mean change -0.1± 0.7 -0.1± 0.6 from baseline to week 5 Barnes akathisia mean change 0.0 ± 0.2 0.0 ± 0.4 from baseline to week 5 All analysis on safety population; received ≥1 dose study medication EMERGENT-1 RESULTS 25 KarXT in Dementia-related Psychosis KarXT opportunity in DRP THE UNMET NEED Dementia is characterized by the loss of cognitive functioning

- including thinking, remembering and reasoning - and behavioral abilities to an extent that interferes with the ability to perform everyday activities

is characterized by the loss of cognitive functioning - including thinking, remembering and reasoning - and behavioral abilities to an extent that interferes with the ability to perform everyday activities Dementia is caused by a variety of different diseases including Alzheimer's disease , Lewy body dementia, vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia and Parkinson's disease dementia

, Lewy body dementia, vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia and Parkinson's disease dementia Dementia affects ~8.4M people in the U.S. Despite the prevalence, only 40% of those affected are diagnosed , with ~1.2M experiencing symptoms of psychosis

Despite the prevalence, only 40% of those affected are diagnosed Psychosis in patients with dementia is currently treated with antipsychotics, despite black-box warnings for increased risk of death in the elderly THE KarXT OPPORTUNITY Novel mechanism of action not mediated via dopamine or serotonin; distinct from currently available therapies

distinct from currently available therapies Xanomeline demonstrated robust, dose-dependent remission of multiple psychotic symptoms, including hallucinations and delusions, in Phase 2 placebo-controlled trial in Alzheimer's disease patients

dose-dependent in Phase 2 placebo-controlled trial in Alzheimer's disease patients Xanomeline was also observed to reduce the emergence of psychotic symptoms, including agitation, in patients who did not have psychotic symptoms at baseline

in patients who did not have psychotic symptoms at baseline In addition, potential applicability in addressing behavioral, psychological and cognitive symptoms

in addressing behavioral, psychological and cognitive symptoms Currently conducting a Phase 1b trial in healthy elderly volunteers to determine the optimal dose of KarXT (ratios of xanomeline and trospium) to inform Phase 2 trial of KarXT in dementia-related psychosis KarXT IN DRP 27 Phase 1b healthy elderly trial Foundation for Phase 2 DRP trial Dose-ranging trial to select optimal KarXT dose for Phase 2 trial in DRP Goals of trial:

Demonstrate that volunteers can tolerate the exposure levels that showed antipsychotic benefit in previous Lilly AD trial (150 mg and 225 mg per day of xanomeline) Select dosing and titration scheme for Phase 2 DRP trial

Similar design to previous Phase 1 multiple dose optimization trial in healthy volunteers to select dosing for Phase 2 schizophrenia trial

Flexible-dosed, multiweek design to determine highest tolerated dose on an individual patient basis

multiweek design to determine highest tolerated dose on an individual patient basis Evaluating different dosing and titration schedule on a cohort by cohort basis

Each cohort to consist of 16 subjects with 3:1 randomization (KarXT or placebo) Trial Status Trial initiated Q4 2019 Topline results planned YE 2020 KarXT IN DRP 28 Xanomeline in Alzheimer's disease Findings show therapeutic benefit and inform KarXT DRP program Trial Design Randomized, double-blind, placebo- controlled, 6-month trial in 343 Alzheimer's disease patients

double-blind, placebo- controlled, 6-month trial in 343 Alzheimer's disease patients Patients randomized (3:1) to receive one of three doses of xanomeline (75, 150, and 225 mg/d) or placebo

Endpoints

Co-primary: ADAS-Cog and CIBIC+ Secondary: Behavior (ADSS, includes psychotic symptoms) and Nurses' Observation Scale for Geriatric Patients

Key Findings Patients treated with xanomeline were observed to have dose-dependent decreases in multiple psychotic symptoms and related behaviors, including hallucinations, delusions and agitation, as compared to patients on placebo

in multiple psychotic symptoms and related behaviors, including hallucinations, delusions and agitation, as compared to patients on placebo Responses seen as early as two to three weeks after commencement of dosing with xanomeline

Xanomeline was also observed to reduce the emergence of psychotic symptoms over the course of the six-month trial in patients who did not have psychotic symptoms at the initiation of the trial

over the course of the six-month trial in patients who did not have psychotic symptoms at the initiation of the trial Cognitive benefit on ADAS-cog similar to donepezil (Aricept®) in completers analysis Source: Bodick et al. 1997 KarXT IN DRP 29 Xanomeline in Alzheimer's disease Significant remission of psychotic symptoms observed % of patients with symptom at baseline whose symptoms stopped during treatment (ITT analysis) 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% p=0.003 p=0.020 p=0.063 p=0.063 p=0.011 p=0.066 p=0.003 (p=0.008) (p=0.005) (p=0.021) (p=0.028) (p=0.017) (p=0.012) (p=0.015) Hallucinations Compulsivness Delusions Suspiciousness Vocal Outbursts Mood Swings Unsafe Use of Appliances p value is 225 mg/d xanomeline vs. placebo xanomeline alone (p value is dose-response analysis) Placebo 75 mg/d 150 mg/d 225 mg/d Source: Bodick et al. 1997 KarXT IN DRP 30 Xanomeline in Alzheimer's disease Significant prevention of psychosis onset observed % of patients who developed symptom during trial (ITT analysis) 60% p=0.011 p=0.001 p=0.001 p=0.002 p=0.017 p=0.001 p=0.013 (p=0.012) (p=0.001) (p=0.003) (p=0.002) (p=0.019) (p<0.001) (p=0.004) 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Hallucinations Delusions Suspiciousness Vocal Agitation Wandering Fearfulness Outburst p value is 225 mg/d xanomeline vs. placebo xanomeline alone (p value is dose-response analysis) Placebo 75 mg/d 150 mg/d 225 mg/d Source: Bodick et al. 1997 KarXT IN DRP 31 Upcoming milestones KarXT Other INDICATION DISCOVERY / PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 UPCOMING PRECLINICAL MILESTONE Schizophrenia Initiate Ph. 3 Program Psychosis YE 2020 Schizophrenia Initiate Ph. 2 trial Following initiation of trials Adjunctive treatment for psychosis within Ph. 3 program Schizophrenia Ph. 2 ready Negative and cognitive symptoms Dementia-related Ph. 1b topline data Psychosis YE 2020 Undisclosed Initiate IND-enabling Muscarinic-targeted drug candidate studies Undisclosed Candidate declaration Target-agnostic drug candidate* *In collaboration with PsychoGenics PIPELINE 32 Financial information at a glance $367.6M CASH ON HAND 1 AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 Current funding supports: Filing of an NDA with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of psychosis in schizophrenia, including planned trials in the EMERGENT clinical program

Completion of Phase 1 and 2 trials for treatment of DRP

Continued investment into pipeline expansion, including evaluating KarXT as an adjunctive therapy Cash expected to fund operations through at least next three years 1Includes cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments Analyst Coverage Firm Analyst Citigroup Global Markets Mohit Bansal Goldman Sachs & Co. Salveen Richter, CFA Guggenheim Securities Yatin Suneja H.C. Wainwright Raghuram Selvaraju, Ph.D. JMP Securities Jason N. Butler, Ph.D. Mizuho Vamil Divan, MD Oppenheimer Jay Olson, CFA Stifel Paul Matteis Wedbush Securities Laura Chico, Ph.D. Wells Fargo Securities Jacob Hughes William Blair Myles Minter, Ph.D. FINANCIAL INFORMATION 33 Appendix PANSS-positive subscale fromBaseline 0 ± SEM) -2.5 Change change **** **** PANSS-positive (LS mean **** -5 Placebo KarXT -7.5 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 Week 5 mITT population ****p<0.0001 Clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in PANSS- positive vs. placebo 3.2-point improvement at week 5, with p<0.0001 (-5.6 KarXT vs. -2.4 placebo)

improvement at week 5, with p<0.0001 (-5.6 KarXT vs. -2.4 placebo) Statistical separation at every assessed time point KarXT PHASE 2 RESULTS 35 PANSS-negative subscale fromBaseline 0 ± SEM) Change change * -2 *** PANSS-negative (LS mean *** Placebo KarXT -4 Week 2 Week 4 Week 5 Baseline mITT population *p<0.05; ***p<0.001 Clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in PANSS- negative vs. placebo 2.3-point improvement at week 5, with p<0.001 (-3.2 KarXT vs. -0.9 placebo)

improvement at week 5, with p<0.001 (-3.2 KarXT vs. -0.9 placebo) Statistical separation at every assessed time point KarXT PHASE 2 RESULTS 36 PANSS Marder negative factor score Baseline 0 Marder Factor Change from (LS mean change ± SEM) * -2.5 *** *** Placebo KarXT PANSS -5 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 Week 5 mITT population *p<0.05; ***p<0.001 Clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in PANSS Marder negative factor vs. placebo 7-item ratings with 5 negative factor scales and 2 general factor scales

ratings with 5 negative factor scales and 2 general factor scales 2.5-point improvement at week 5, with p<0.001 (-3.9 KarXT vs. -1.3 placebo)

improvement at week 5, with p<0.001 (-3.9 KarXT vs. -1.3 placebo) Statistical separation at every assessed time point KarXT PHASE 2 RESULTS 37 CGI-S: categorical analyses Baseline Distribution Percentage of Patients Percentage of Patients 80 KarXT Placebo Clinically meaningful and statistically significant 60 improvement on CGI-S: categorical analyses 40 Shifts in CGI-S scores from baseline: • P<0.001 at endpoint using non-parametric comparison of KarXT vs. 20 placebo (Mann-Whitney Wilcoxon test) • This was the prespecified analysis 0 • Statistical separation at every assessed time point (week 2, 4 and 5) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 CGI-S Score At baseline: Week 5 Distribution • Percentage of patients with scores 5 or 6 for KarXT compared to 80 placebo: 84% vs. 80% 60 At endpoint: 40 • Percentage of patients with scores rated 5-7 for KarXT compared to placebo: 33% vs. 60% 20 • Percentage of patients rated mildly ill or better (scores rated 1, 2, or 3) for KarXT compared to placebo: 38% vs.11% 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 CGI-S Score CGI-S score legend: 1 = normal, 2 = borderline ill, 3 = mildly ill, 4 = moderately ill, 5 = markedly ill, 6 = severely ill, 7 = extremely ill KarXT PHASE 2 RESULTS 38 CGI-S change from baseline baseline 0 ± SEM) -0.25 CGI-S change from (LS mean change -0.5 *** ** **** -0.75 **** -1 Placebo KarXT -1.25 Baseline Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 mITT population **p<0.01; ***p<0.001; ****p<0.0001 Clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in CGI-S vs. placebo (post-hoc analysis) 0.68-point improvement at week 5, with p<0.0001

improvement at week 5, with p<0.0001 Statistical significance was reached at week 2 and continued through the course of trial KarXT PHASE 2 RESULTS 39 Developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with disabling and potentially fatal neuropsychiatric disorders and pain Attachments Original document

