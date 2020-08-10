Karuna Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – August 2020
08/10/2020 | 10:24am EDT
Corporate Presentation
A u g u s t 2 0 2 0
Legal disclaimer
This presentation and other related material may contain a number of "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding Karuna's expectation about any or all of the following: (i) the timing, progress and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials for KarXT and other product candidates it may develop, including statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of studies or trials and related preparatory work and the period during which the results of the trials will become available; (ii) Karuna's research and development plans, including its plans to explore the therapeutic potential of KarXT in additional indications; (iii) Karuna's plans to develop and commercialize KarXT and other product candidates; (iv) the timing of and Karuna's ability to obtain and maintain marketing approvals for its product candidates; and (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of any product candidates for which Karuna receives marketing approval. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "could," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negative of those terms. Karuna has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Although Karuna believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Karuna's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: outcomes of Karuna's planned and ongoing clinical trials and studies may not be favorable; one or more of Karuna's product candidate programs may not proceed as planned for technical, scientific or commercial reasons; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainty about regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials or to market products; uncertainties regarding intellection property protection; risks relating to business interruptions resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and those risk and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Karuna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2020, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 5, 2020, and in any other subsequent filings made by Karuna with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Karuna disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, other than to the extent required by law.
Karuna at-a-glance
Developing first-in- class therapeutics
Leadership team with successful track record in neuroscience drug discovery and development
Building a portfolio of differentiated assets led by KarXT, a novel asset with broad therapeutic applicability which enables near- and long-term opportunities
Developing pipeline of novel drug candidates through in-house discovery efforts and in partnership with strategic collaborators
KarXT
Pipeline-in-a-Product
KarXT is a new, unique and mechanistically differentiated therapeutictargeting CNS indications
Evaluating KarXT in indications where standard of care is insufficient,including schizophrenia anddementia-relatedpsychosis
KarXT demonstrated robust efficacy and was generally well-tolerated in large Phase 2 trial; differentiated safety and tolerability profile not associated with the most common problematic adverse events of current antipsychotic medications
Advancing Phase 3 programfor the treatment of psychosis in adults with schizophrenia by end of year
Advanced formulation development
INTRODUCTION TO KARUNA
Leadership team
Deep expertise in neuroscience and drug development
Most cholinergic and anticholinergic AEs associated with KarXT treatment decreased over the course of the trial
Rates of nausea, vomiting and dry mouth consistently decreased to rates near placebo by week 5
All cholinergic and anticholinergic AEs were mild or moderate in severity and did not lead to discontinuations
Constipation and dyspepsia rates remained essentially constant (data not shown)
Three out of five of the most common KarXT-related AEs decreased over the course of the trial
Data represent % of subjects with AEs as an AE at any point in that study week interval (safety population: KarXT n=89, placebo n=90)
EMERGENT-1 RESULTS
KarXT was not associated with the most common problematic adverse events of current antipsychotic medications
KarXT was not associated with any weight-related changes
KarXT similar to placebo in mean change in weight, mean change in BMI, % patients with >%7 weight change, and reported AEs of weight increased
KarXT was not associated with somnolence or sedation
Rates of somnolence and sedation similar to placebo
KarXT was not associated with EPS
Mean changes similar for KarXT and placebo on the Barnes akathisia scale and Simpson-Angus scale
3 patients who reported Akathisia in the KarXT arm all resolved spontaneously without changes in study drug and all patients scored a 0 at all time points on the Barnes akathisia scale
Weight Related Observations
KarXT
Placebo
(n=89)
(n=90)
Reported AE of weight increased - number (%)
3 (3.4%)
4 (4.4%)
Weight change from baseline to Week 5 - kg ± SD
1.5 ± 2.8
1.1 ± 3.5
Patients >7% weight increase at Week 5 - number (%)
2 (2.2%)
5 (5.6%)
BMI change from baseline to Week 5 - kg/m2 ± SD
0.5 ±1.0
0.4 ± 1.2
Sedation and Somnolence
Reported AE of Somnolence - number (%)
5 (5.6%)
4 (4.4%)
Reported AE of Sedation - number (%)
2 (2.2%)
2 (2.2%)
Extrapyramidal Symptoms (EPS)
Akathisia - number (%)
3 (3.4%)
0 (0%)
Restlessness - number (%)
0 (0%)
1 (1.1%)
Simpson-Angus score mean change
-0.1± 0.7
-0.1± 0.6
from baseline to week 5
Barnes akathisia mean change
0.0 ± 0.2
0.0 ± 0.4
from baseline to week 5
All analysis on safety population; received ≥1 dose study medication
KarXT in
Dementia-related
Psychosis
KarXT opportunity in DRP
THE UNMET NEED
Dementia is characterized by the loss of cognitive functioning
- including thinking, remembering and reasoning - and behavioral abilities to an extent that interferes with the ability to perform everyday activities
Dementia is caused by a variety of different diseases includingAlzheimer's disease, Lewy body dementia, vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia and Parkinson's disease dementia
Dementia affects~8.4M people in the U.S. Despite the prevalence, only 40% of those affected are diagnosed, with ~1.2M experiencing symptoms of psychosis
Psychosis in patients with dementia is currently treated with antipsychotics,despiteblack-boxwarnings for increased risk of death in the elderly
THE KarXT OPPORTUNITY
Novel mechanism of actionnot mediated via dopamine or serotonin; distinct from currently available therapies
Xanomeline demonstrated robust, dose-dependentremission of multiple psychotic symptoms, including hallucinations and delusions, in Phase 2 placebo-controlled trial in Alzheimer's disease patients
Xanomeline was also observed toreduce the emergence of psychotic symptoms, including agitation, in patients who did not have psychotic symptoms at baseline
In addition,potential applicability in addressing behavioral, psychological and cognitive symptoms
Currently conducting a Phase 1b trial in healthy elderly volunteers to determine theoptimal dose of KarXT (ratios of xanomeline and trospium) to inform Phase 2 trial of KarXT in dementia-related psychosis
KarXT IN DRP
Phase 1b healthy elderly trial
Foundation for Phase 2 DRP trial
Dose-ranging trial to select optimal KarXT dose for Phase 2 trial in DRP
Goals of trial:
Demonstrate that volunteers can tolerate the exposure levels that showed antipsychotic benefit in previous Lilly AD trial (150 mg and 225 mg per day of xanomeline)
Select dosing and titration scheme for Phase 2 DRP trial
Similar design to previous Phase 1 multiple dose optimization trial in healthy volunteers to select dosing for Phase 2 schizophrenia trial
Flexible-dosed,multiweek design to determine highest tolerated dose on an individual patient basis
Evaluating different dosing and titration schedule on a cohort by cohort basis
Each cohort to consist of 16 subjects with 3:1 randomization (KarXT or placebo)
Trial
Status
Trial initiated
Q4 2019
Topline results planned
YE 2020
Xanomeline in Alzheimer's disease
Findings show therapeutic benefit and inform KarXT DRP program
Patients randomized (3:1) to receive one of three doses of xanomeline (75, 150, and 225 mg/d) or placebo
Endpoints
Co-primary:ADAS-Cog and CIBIC+
Secondary: Behavior (ADSS, includes psychotic symptoms) and Nurses' Observation Scale for Geriatric Patients
Key Findings
Patients treated with xanomeline were observed to havedose-dependentdecreases in multiple psychotic symptoms and related behaviors, including hallucinations, delusions and agitation, as compared to patients on placebo
Responses seen as early as two to three weeksafter commencement of dosing with xanomeline
Xanomeline was also observed toreduce the emergence of psychotic symptoms over the course of the six-month trial in patients who did not have psychotic symptoms at the initiation of the trial
Cognitive benefit on ADAS-cog similar to donepezil (Aricept®) in completers analysis
Source: Bodick et al. 1997
Xanomeline in Alzheimer's disease
Significant remission of psychotic symptoms observed
% of patients with symptom at baseline whose symptoms stopped during treatment (ITT analysis)
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
p=0.003
p=0.020
p=0.063
p=0.063
p=0.011
p=0.066
p=0.003
(p=0.008)
(p=0.005)
(p=0.021)
(p=0.028)
(p=0.017)
(p=0.012)
(p=0.015)
Hallucinations
Compulsivness
Delusions
Suspiciousness
Vocal Outbursts
Mood Swings
Unsafe Use of
Appliances
p value is 225 mg/d xanomeline vs. placebo
xanomeline alone
(p value is dose-response analysis)
Placebo
75 mg/d
150 mg/d
225 mg/d
Source: Bodick et al. 1997
Xanomeline in Alzheimer's disease
Significant prevention of psychosis onset observed
% of patients who developed symptom during trial (ITT analysis)
60%
p=0.011
p=0.001
p=0.001
p=0.002
p=0.017
p=0.001
p=0.013
(p=0.012)
(p=0.001)
(p=0.003)
(p=0.002)
(p=0.019)
(p<0.001)
(p=0.004)
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
Hallucinations
Delusions
Suspiciousness
Vocal
Agitation
Wandering
Fearfulness
Outburst
p value is 225 mg/d xanomeline vs. placebo
xanomeline alone
(p value is dose-response analysis)
Placebo
75 mg/d
150 mg/d
225 mg/d
Source: Bodick et al. 1997
Upcoming milestones
KarXT
Other
INDICATION
DISCOVERY /
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
UPCOMING
PRECLINICAL
MILESTONE
Schizophrenia
Initiate Ph. 3 Program
Psychosis
YE 2020
Schizophrenia
Initiate Ph. 2 trial
Following initiation of trials
Adjunctive treatment for psychosis
within Ph. 3 program
Schizophrenia
Ph. 2 ready
Negative and cognitive symptoms
Dementia-related
Ph. 1b topline data
Psychosis
YE 2020
Undisclosed
Initiate IND-enabling
Muscarinic-targeted drug candidate
studies
Undisclosed
Candidate declaration
Target-agnostic drug candidate*
*In collaboration with PsychoGenics
Financial information at a glance
$367.6M
CASH ON HAND 1
AS OF JUNE 30, 2020
Current funding supports:
Filing of an NDA with the U.S. Food and Drug Administrationfor the treatment of psychosis in schizophrenia, including planned trials in the EMERGENT clinical program
Completion of Phase 1 and 2 trials for treatment of DRP
Continued investment into pipeline expansion, including evaluating KarXT as an adjunctive therapy
Cash expected to fund operations through at least next three years
1Includes cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
Analyst Coverage
Firm
Analyst
Citigroup Global Markets
Mohit Bansal
Goldman Sachs & Co.
Salveen Richter, CFA
Guggenheim Securities
Yatin Suneja
H.C. Wainwright
Raghuram Selvaraju, Ph.D.
JMP Securities
Jason N. Butler, Ph.D.
Mizuho
Vamil Divan, MD
Oppenheimer
Jay Olson, CFA
Stifel
Paul Matteis
Wedbush Securities
Laura Chico, Ph.D.
Wells Fargo Securities
Jacob Hughes
William Blair
Myles Minter, Ph.D.
Appendix
PANSS-positive subscale
fromBaseline
0
± SEM)
-2.5
Change
change
****
****
PANSS-positive
(LS mean
****
-5
Placebo
KarXT
-7.5
Baseline
Week 2
Week 4
Week 5
mITT population
****p<0.0001
Clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in PANSS- positive vs. placebo
3.2-pointimprovement at week 5, with p<0.0001 (-5.6 KarXT vs. -2.4 placebo)
Statistical separation at every assessed time point
PANSS-negative subscale
fromBaseline
0
± SEM)
Change
change
*
-2
***
PANSS-negative
(LS mean
***
Placebo
KarXT
-4
Week 2
Week 4
Week 5
Baseline
mITT population
*p<0.05; ***p<0.001
Clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in PANSS- negative vs. placebo
2.3-pointimprovement at week 5, with p<0.001 (-3.2 KarXT vs. -0.9 placebo)
Statistical separation at every assessed time point
PANSS Marder negative factor score
Baseline
0
Marder Factor Change from
(LS mean change ± SEM)
*
-2.5
***
***
Placebo
KarXT
PANSS
-5
Baseline
Week 2
Week 4
Week 5
mITT population
*p<0.05; ***p<0.001
Clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in PANSS Marder negative factor vs. placebo
7-itemratings with 5 negative factor scales and 2 general factor scales
2.5-pointimprovement at week 5, with p<0.001 (-3.9 KarXT vs. -1.3 placebo)
Statistical separation at every assessed time point
CGI-S: categorical analyses
Baseline Distribution
Percentage of Patients
Percentage of Patients
80
KarXT
Placebo
Clinically meaningful and statistically significant
60
improvement on CGI-S: categorical analyses
40
Shifts in CGI-S scores from baseline:
• P<0.001 at endpoint using non-parametric comparison of KarXT vs.
20
placebo (Mann-Whitney Wilcoxon test)
• This was the prespecified analysis
0
• Statistical separation at every assessed time point (week 2, 4 and 5)
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
CGI-S Score
At baseline:
Week 5 Distribution
• Percentage of patients with scores 5 or 6 for KarXT compared to
80
placebo: 84% vs. 80%
60
At endpoint:
40
• Percentage of patients with scores rated 5-7 for KarXT compared to
placebo: 33% vs. 60%
20
• Percentage of patients rated mildly ill or better (scores rated 1, 2, or
