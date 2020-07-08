Log in
Karuna Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – July 2020

07/08/2020

Legal disclaimer

This presentation and other related material may contain a number of "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding Karuna's expectation about any or all of the following: (i) the timing, progress and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials for KarXT and other product candidates it may develop, including statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of studies or trials and related preparatory work and the period during which the results of the trials will become available; (ii) Karuna's research and development plans, including its plans to explore the therapeutic potential of KarXT in additional indications; (iii) Karuna's plans to develop and commercialize KarXT and other product candidates; (iv) the timing of and Karuna's ability to obtain and maintain marketing approvals for its product candidates; and (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of any product candidates for which Karuna receives marketing approval. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "could," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negative of those terms. Karuna has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Although Karuna believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Karuna's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: outcomes of Karuna's planned and ongoing clinical trials and studies may not be favorable; one or more of Karuna's product candidate programs may not proceed as planned for technical, scientific or commercial reasons; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainty about regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials or to market products; uncertainties regarding intellection property protection; risks relating to business interruptions resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and those risk and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Karuna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2020, and in any other subsequent filings made by Karuna with the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available atwww.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Karuna disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, other than to the extent required by law.

KarXT

  • KarXT is a novel mechanism of action therapeutictargeting CNS indications

  • KarXT met the primary endpoint in a placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with schizophreniaexperiencing acute psychotic exacerbation, demonstrating an effect size larger than reported for approved antipsychotics (meta-analysis)

  • KarXT was generally well tolerated, without the burden of common side effectsof currently marketed antipsychotics

Pipeline-in-a-Product

  • Advancing Phase 3 programin schizophrenia

  • Near term developmentopportunities

    Initiate Phase 3 trial in schizophrenia

    (acute psychosis)

    Adjunctive treatment in schizophreniaDementia-related psychosis, including in

    Alzheimer's disease

    Pain

  • Advanced formulation development

Deep expertise in neuroscience and drug development

Leadership team

Steve Paul, M.D.| Chairman and CEO

Former EVP and president at Eli Lilly Research Labs; Co-founder, board member at Sage Therapeutics & Voyager Therapeutics; Former scientific director of NIMH

Andrew Miller, Ph.D.| Founder and COO

Founder and inventor of KarXT technology; Former VP at PureTech; 2020 Emerging Pharma Leaders from Pharmaceutical Executive; 40 under 40 innovators award from MedTech Boston; Director and Former COO at Entrega

Stephen Brannan, M.D.| CMO

Former Therapeutic Head of Neuroscience at Takeda; senior positions at Novartis (Exelon patch), Eli Lilly (Cymbalta), Cyberonics, & Forum Pharmaceuticals

Troy Ignelzi| CFO

Former CFO at scPharmaceuticals and Juventas; Finance, BD, operations and sales executive at Esperion Therapeutics, Insys Therapeutics and Eli Lilly

Alan Breier, M.D.| Chief Clinical Adviser

Chair, Karuna Scientific Advisory Board; Former Chief Medical Officer at Eli Lilly; Senior Professor of Psychiatry, Indiana University Mental Health Research and Education; Vice-Chair for Clinical Research

Greg Brophy, Ph.D.| Senior Adviser, Regulatory

Former Senior Head of Neuroscience Regulatory at Eli Lilly; Former executive leader of regulatory (consulting) at Acadia

Portfolio of muscarinic receptor-targeted programs

Pipeline

INDICATIONDISCOVERY / PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

Schizophrenia

Psychosis

Initiate Phase 3 program

YE 2020

Schizophrenia

Negative Symptoms

Guidance on next steps

Mid-2020

Schizophrenia

Cognitive Symptoms

Guidance on next steps

Mid-2020

Dementia-Related Psychosis

Phase 1b topline data

H2 2020

Pain

Phase 1b topline data

Mid-2020

Muscarinic

Targeted Drug Candidate

IND-enabling studies2020

Other

KarXT

UPCOMING MILESTONE

Disclaimer

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 08 July 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -53,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -48,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 663 M 2 663 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 81,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 125,73 $
Last Close Price 100,18 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Marc Paul Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Miller Chief Operating Officer
Troy A. Ignelzi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Brannan Chief Medical Officer
Edmund P. Harrigan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.32.97%2 663
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.61%95 859
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS36.59%77 539
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS70.68%65 084
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.45.47%31 379
GENMAB A/S53.43%22 516
