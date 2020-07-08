Karuna Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – July 2020

Legal disclaimer

Karuna's expectation about any or all of the following: (i) the timing, progress and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials for KarXT and other product candidates it may develop, including statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of studies or trials and related preparatory work and the period during which the results of the trials will become available; (ii) Karuna's research and development plans, including its plans to explore the therapeutic potential of KarXT in additional indications; (iii) Karuna's plans to develop and commercialize KarXT and other product candidates; (iv) the timing of and Karuna's ability to obtain and maintain marketing approvals for its product candidates; and (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of any product candidates for which Karuna receives marketing approval.

Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available atwww.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Karuna disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, other than to the extent required by law.

KarXT

•KarXT is a novel mechanism of action therapeutictargeting CNS indications

•KarXT met the primary endpoint in a placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with schizophreniaexperiencing acute psychotic exacerbation, demonstrating an effect size larger than reported for approved antipsychotics (meta-analysis)

•KarXT was generally well tolerated, without the burden of common side effectsof currently marketed antipsychotics

Pipeline-in-a-Product

•Advancing Phase 3 programin schizophrenia

•Near term developmentopportunities Initiate Phase 3 trial in schizophrenia (acute psychosis) Adjunctive treatment in schizophreniaDementia-related psychosis, including in Alzheimer's disease Pain

•Advanced formulation development

Deep expertise in neuroscience and drug development

Leadership team

Steve Paul, M.D.| Chairman and CEO

Former EVP and president at Eli Lilly Research Labs; Co-founder, board member at Sage Therapeutics & Voyager Therapeutics; Former scientific director of NIMH

Andrew Miller, Ph.D.| Founder and COO

Founder and inventor of KarXT technology; Former VP at PureTech; 2020 Emerging Pharma Leaders from Pharmaceutical Executive; 40 under 40 innovators award from MedTech Boston; Director and Former COO at Entrega

Stephen Brannan, M.D.| CMO

Former Therapeutic Head of Neuroscience at Takeda; senior positions at Novartis (Exelon patch), Eli Lilly (Cymbalta), Cyberonics, & Forum Pharmaceuticals

Troy Ignelzi| CFO

Former CFO at scPharmaceuticals and Juventas; Finance, BD, operations and sales executive at Esperion Therapeutics, Insys Therapeutics and Eli Lilly

Alan Breier, M.D.| Chief Clinical Adviser

Chair, Karuna Scientific Advisory Board; Former Chief Medical Officer at Eli Lilly; Senior Professor of Psychiatry, Indiana University Mental Health Research and Education; Vice-Chair for Clinical Research

Greg Brophy, Ph.D.| Senior Adviser, Regulatory

Former Senior Head of Neuroscience Regulatory at Eli Lilly; Former executive leader of regulatory (consulting) at Acadia

Portfolio of muscarinic receptor-targeted programs

Pipeline

INDICATIONDISCOVERY / PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

Schizophrenia Psychosis Initiate Phase 3 program YE 2020 Schizophrenia Negative Symptoms Guidance on next steps Mid-2020 Schizophrenia Cognitive Symptoms Guidance on next steps Mid-2020 Dementia-Related Psychosis Phase 1b topline data H2 2020 Pain Phase 1b topline data Mid-2020 Muscarinic Targeted Drug Candidate IND-enabling studies2020 Other

KarXT

UPCOMING MILESTONE