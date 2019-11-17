Karuna Therapeutics : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Announce Results from its Phase 2 Clinical Trial of KarXT for the Treatment of Psychosis in Patients with Schizophrenia

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with disabling and potentially fatal neuropsychiatric disorders and pain, today announced it will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EST to provide results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of KarXT for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia.

The dial-in numbers are 1-855-548-1216 for domestic callers and 1-409-216-6318 for international callers. The conference ID number for the live call will be 9498519. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Karuna Therapeutics corporate website at www.karunatx.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Karuna Therapeutics website for three months.

About Karuna

Karuna is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering first-in-class therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with central nervous system (CNS) disorders – which remain among the most disabling and potentially fatal disorders worldwide. Galvanized by the understanding that today’s neuropsychiatric and pain management patients deserve better, Karuna’s mission is to harness the untapped potential of the brain’s complex biology in pursuit of novel therapeutic pathways that will advance the standard of care. For more information, please visit karunatx.com.

