Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.    KRTX

KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KRTX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Karuna Therapeutics : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Announce Results from its Phase 2 Clinical Trial of KarXT for the Treatment of Psychosis in Patients with Schizophrenia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 04:01pm EST

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with disabling and potentially fatal neuropsychiatric disorders and pain, today announced it will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EST to provide results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of KarXT for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia.

The dial-in numbers are 1-855-548-1216 for domestic callers and 1-409-216-6318 for international callers. The conference ID number for the live call will be 9498519. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Karuna Therapeutics corporate website at www.karunatx.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Karuna Therapeutics website for three months.

About Karuna

Karuna is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering first-in-class therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with central nervous system (CNS) disorders – which remain among the most disabling and potentially fatal disorders worldwide. Galvanized by the understanding that today’s neuropsychiatric and pain management patients deserve better, Karuna’s mission is to harness the untapped potential of the brain’s complex biology in pursuit of novel therapeutic pathways that will advance the standard of care. For more information, please visit karunatx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:01pKARUNA THERAPEUTICS : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Announce Results ..
BU
11/07KARUNA THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/07KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
11/07KARUNA THERAPEUTICS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides ..
BU
08/28KARUNA THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/08KARA THER : KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fi..
AQ
08/08KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/08KARA THER : Karuna Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results an..
BU
08/06KARA THER : Karuna Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcar..
BU
07/03KARA THER : Karuna Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -47,2 M
Net income 2019 -49,6 M
Finance 2019 98,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,34x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,74x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 414 M
Chart KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,50  $
Last Close Price 17,68  $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 83,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%414
GILEAD SCIENCES4.03%82 323
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.61%53 950
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-7.67%37 702
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.81.65%22 459
GENMAB39.63%14 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group