Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc    KPTI

KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC

(KPTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) and Encourages Karyopharm Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all investors that purchased Karyopharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) securities between March 2, 2017 to February 22, 2019 (the "Class Period").  Investors have until September 23, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

The Complaint, filed on July 23, 2019, alleges that during the Class Period, defendants falsely represented the safety and efficacy of selinexor, a pharmaceutical drug intended for the treatment of various types of cancer that Karyopharm was in the process of developing. Specifically, defendants' material misrepresentations and omissions center on defendants' claims regarding results from clinical trials for selinexor's treatment of patients with certain types of blood cancer. During the Class Period, defendants claimed that selinexor studies showed that selinexor was "well-tolerated" by patients and explained that there were "no new clinically significant adverse events in the patients receiving selinexor." The Company repeatedly touted the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a "predictable and manageable tolerability profile" and a "very nice safety profile." In reality, selinexor was unsafe with limited efficacy.

The truth was revealed on February 22, 2019, when the Federal Drug Administration ("FDA") released a briefing document that expressed serious concerns with selinexor. Specifically, the FDA revealed that, contrary to Karyopharm's assurances, one of the previously cancelled selinexor trials had resulted in "worse overall survival" for certain patients treated with selinexor, which "highlight[ed] the toxicity of this drug." The FDA unambiguously concluded that "[t]reatment with selinexor is associated with significant toxicity" and has "limited efficacy." These disclosures caused the Company's stock price to decline from $8.97 per share to $5.07 per share, or more than 43%.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Karyopharm class action please go to https://bespc.com/KPTI.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-reminds-investors-that-a-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-against-karyopharm-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-kpti-and-encourages-karyopharm-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300921280.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS IN
08:23pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
PR
09/16KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : Announces XPOVIO Presentations at the 17th Internation..
AQ
09/16KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Finan..
AQ
09/16Karyopharm Enters Into Royalty Agreement with Healthcare Royalty Partners for..
GL
09/13Karyopharm Announces XPOVIO™ (Selinexor) Presentations at the 17th Inte..
GL
09/03LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
09/03Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5..
GL
08/28Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Karyopharm T..
PR
08/22KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : Announces Publication of XPOVIO Phase 2b STORM Study R..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group