KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC

(KPTI)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) and Encourages Karyopharm Investors to Contact the Firm

09/21/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all investors that purchased Karyopharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) securities between March 2, 2017 to February 22, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 23, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The Complaint, filed on July 23, 2019, alleges that during the Class Period, defendants falsely represented the safety and efficacy of selinexor, a pharmaceutical drug intended for the treatment of various types of cancer that Karyopharm was in the process of developing. Specifically, defendants' material misrepresentations and omissions center on defendants' claims regarding results from clinical trials for selinexor's treatment of patients with certain types of blood cancer. During the Class Period, defendants claimed that selinexor studies showed that selinexor was "well-tolerated" by patients and explained that there were "no new clinically significant adverse events in the patients receiving selinexor." The Company repeatedly touted the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a "predictable and manageable tolerability profile" and a "very nice safety profile." In reality, selinexor was unsafe with limited efficacy.

The truth was revealed on February 22, 2019, when the Federal Drug Administration ("FDA") released a briefing document that expressed serious concerns with selinexor. Specifically, the FDA revealed that, contrary to Karyopharm's assurances, one of the previously cancelled selinexor trials had resulted in "worse overall survival" for certain patients treated with selinexor, which "highlight[ed] the toxicity of this drug." The FDA unambiguously concluded that "[t]reatment with selinexor is associated with significant toxicity" and has "limited efficacy." These disclosures caused the Company's stock price to decline from $8.97 per share to $5.07 per share, or more than 43%.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Karyopharm class action please go to https://bespc.com/KPTI. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15,2 M
EBIT 2019 -208 M
Net income 2019 -213 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,08x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,05x
Capi. / Sales2019 43,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 8,71x
Capitalization 664 M
Chart KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,33  $
Last Close Price 10,73  $
Spread / Highest target 198%
Spread / Average Target 89,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Kauffman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon Shacham President & Chief Scientific Officer
Ran Frenkel Chief Development Operations Officer
Cameron Peters Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Barry E. Greene Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC14.51%664
GILEAD SCIENCES6.19%84 118
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.49%45 783
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-20.78%32 375
GENMAB31.33%13 425
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.41.20%9 234
