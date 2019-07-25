Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (KPTI)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (“Karyopharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPTI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a briefing document which contradicted the Company’s assertions that its treatment selinexor was “well-tolerated” by patients. Specifically, the FDA revealed that a previous trial of the Company’s selinexor yielded “worse overall survival” and concluded that selinexor “is associated with significant toxicity” and “limited efficacy.”

On this news, shares of Karyopharm fell $3.90 per share, or over 43%, to close at $5.07 per share on February 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

