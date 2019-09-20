Log in
KARYOPHARM 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. - KPTI

09/20/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until September 23, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: KPTI). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019 or issued in connection with its April 2017 or May 2018 public offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Karyopharm and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-kpti/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 23, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On February 22, 2019, the Federal Drug Administration (“FDA”) reported serious concerns with the Company’s drug, selinexor. Specifically, the FDA concluded that, contrary to the Company’s prior assurances, “[t]reatment with selinexor is associated with significant toxicity” with “limited efficacy.” On this news, the price of Karyopharm’s shares plummeted.

The case is Allegheny County Employees' Retirement System v. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., 1:19-cv-11597.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
