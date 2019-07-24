Log in
KPTI Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Public Offerings to Possible Disclosure Violations

07/24/2019

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ: KPTI) April 28, 2017 and May 7, 2018 public offerings to the firm's investigation into possible securities law violations.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

If you purchased Karyopharm Therapeutics common stock in the Company's April 28, 2017 or the May 7, 2018 follow-on offerings, and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman.

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/KPTI

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

KPTI@hbsslaw.com.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company's registration statements for the 2017 and 2018 follow-on offerings misled investors about the safety and efficacy of selinexor, a drug intended for the treatment of various types of cancer that Karyopharm was developing.  More specifically, Karyopharm's offering documents claimed that selinexor studies showed the drug was "well-tolerated" by patients and explained there were "no new clinically significant adverse events in the patients receiving selinexor."

However, on February 22, 2019, the FDA disclosed that (i) a previously cancelled selinexor trial resulted in "worse overall survival" for certain patients, and (ii) "[t]reatment with selinexor is associated with significant toxicity" and has "limited efficacy."

"We're focused on investors' losses and the extent to which Defendants' statements about selinexor's safety and efficacy may have misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Karyopharm should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email KPTI@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kpti-investor-alert-hagens-berman-alerts-investors-in-karyopharm-therapeutics-kpti-public-offerings-to-possible-disclosure-violations-300890742.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
