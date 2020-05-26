Karyopharm to Participate at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Log in
05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

-- Fireside Chat Scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. ET --

NEWTON, Mass., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company, today announced that Michael Kauffman, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the fireside chat.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. In May 2020, Karyopharm submitted a supplemental New Drug Application requesting approval for XPOVIO as a new treatment for patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior line of therapy based on the data from the Phase 3 BOSTON study. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. A supplemental New Drug Application was also accepted by the FDA seeking accelerated approval for selinexor as a new treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.
Ian Karp, Vice President, Investor and Public Relations
857-297-2241 | ikarp@karyopharm.com

Media:
FTI Consulting
Simona Kormanikova or Robert Stanislaro
212-850-5600 | Simona.Kormanikova@fticonsulting.com or robert.stanislaro@fticonsulting.com

