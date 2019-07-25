Log in
KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC

KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC

(KPTI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (KPTI)

0
07/25/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (“Karyopharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPTI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a briefing document which contradicted the Company’s assertions that its treatment selinexor was “well-tolerated” by patients. Specifically, the FDA revealed that a previous trial of the Company’s selinexor yielded “worse overall survival” and concluded that selinexor “is associated with significant toxicity” and “limited efficacy.”

On this news, shares of Karyopharm fell $3.90 per share, or over 43%, to close at $5.07 per share on February 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Karyopharm securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,24 M
EBIT 2019 -232 M
Net income 2019 -237 M
Debt 2019 28,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,27x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,14x
EV / Sales2019 76,0x
EV / Sales2020 8,24x
Capitalization 522 M
Chart KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,33  $
Last Close Price 8,57  $
Spread / Highest target 273%
Spread / Average Target 126%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Kauffman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon Shacham President & Chief Scientific Officer
Ran Frenkel Chief Development Operations Officer
Cameron Peters Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Barry E. Greene Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC-5.12%541
GILEAD SCIENCES6.54%84 736
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.60%44 396
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.03%34 238
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC36.90%11 079
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC228.56%10 479
