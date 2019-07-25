Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (KPTI)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (“Karyopharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPTI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a briefing document which contradicted the Company’s assertions that its treatment selinexor was “well-tolerated” by patients. Specifically, the FDA revealed that a previous trial of the Company’s selinexor yielded “worse overall survival” and concluded that selinexor “is associated with significant toxicity” and “limited efficacy.”

On this news, shares of Karyopharm fell $3.90 per share, or over 43%, to close at $5.07 per share on February 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Karyopharm securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

