Brexit: further delay seems likely

KAS BANK has contractual arrangements with UK based counterparties and service providers and any changes to these relationships have been, or are being, addressed to ensure that our services continue seamlessly.

Temporary Permissions Regime

The UK Government has legislated for the Temporary Permissions Regime ('TPR') and the UK Branch of KAS BANK has notified the Financial Services Authority (FCA) that it wishes to be treated in accordance with the TPR regulations. This means the UK Branch of KAS BANK can continue to carry out the permitted regulated activities that were in place prior to the exit date. Thereafter third-country branch authorisation will be sought. This means that our UK Branch will be wholly regulated by the FCA. Furthermore, from a UK Branch perspective we do not anticipate these changes having an impact on our client base or other relationships.

All our Brexit planning has been based on a no-deal scenario and this continues to be the case. We continue to monitor developments very closely and will provide further updates as the negotiations develop.