Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Kas Bank    KA   NL0000362648

KAS BANK

(KA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brexit: further delay seems likely

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 06:23am EDT

KAS BANK has contractual arrangements with UK based counterparties and service providers and any changes to these relationships have been, or are being, addressed to ensure that our services continue seamlessly.

Temporary Permissions Regime

The UK Government has legislated for the Temporary Permissions Regime ('TPR') and the UK Branch of KAS BANK has notified the Financial Services Authority (FCA) that it wishes to be treated in accordance with the TPR regulations. This means the UK Branch of KAS BANK can continue to carry out the permitted regulated activities that were in place prior to the exit date. Thereafter third-country branch authorisation will be sought. This means that our UK Branch will be wholly regulated by the FCA. Furthermore, from a UK Branch perspective we do not anticipate these changes having an impact on our client base or other relationships.

All our Brexit planning has been based on a no-deal scenario and this continues to be the case. We continue to monitor developments very closely and will provide further updates as the negotiations develop.

Disclaimer

KAS BANK NV published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 10:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAS BANK
06:23aBREXIT : further delay seems likely
PU
04/04KAS BANK : Transfer of ordinary shares under KAS BANK's regular incentive plan
PU
03/25KAS BANK : Update on intended public offer in cash by CACEIS for all securities ..
PU
03/22KAS BANK : Update on intended public offer in cash by CACEIS for all securities ..
PU
03/18KAS BANK : United Kingdom MP's vote for Brexit delay
PU
03/12KAS BANK : Six frequently asked questions on CACEIS and KAS BANK
PU
02/28KAS BANK : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/25CREDIT AGRICOLE : Caceis to Buy KAS Bank for EUR188 Million
DJ
02/25KAS BANK : Slide show results
CO
02/25KAS BANK : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 85,0 M
EBIT 2019 6,00 M
Net income 2019 4,00 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 41,50
P/E ratio 2020 30,37
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 195 M
Chart KAS BANK
Duration : Period :
Kas Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAS BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,8 €
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sikko A. J. van Katwijk Chairman-Managing Board & Chief Commercial Officer
Peter J. C. Borgdorff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaap Witteveen Chief Operating Officer
Mark Stoffels Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Ronald Icke Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAS BANK110.30%220
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD5.28%194 875
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 076
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP5.48%52 153
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK19.59%51 239
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD3.34%49 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About