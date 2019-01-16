KAS BANK : prepared for no-deal situation of the Brexit

This approach has been taken to ensure maximum preparedness. All products, services and activities are in scope. If and when needed we will make the necessary regulatory applications that replace the current EU passporting regime and we are in close discussions with our regulators. We monitor developments in the Brexit discussion closely and we will incorporate any developments in our planning. For more information, also see our previous announcement.

We continue to service our clients to the highest standards and business continuity is our goal. At this moment we do not foresee any disruption in the services and products offered to our clients.