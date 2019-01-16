Log in
Kas Bank    KA   NL0000362648

KAS BANK (KA)
01/16 05:59:37 am
6.03 EUR   +0.33%
2018KAS BANK N.V. : quaterly earnings release
2018KAS BANK N.V. : half-yearly earnings release
2018KAS BANK N.V. : annual earnings release
KAS BANK : prepared for no-deal situation of the Brexit

01/16/2019 | 06:09am EST

This approach has been taken to ensure maximum preparedness. All products, services and activities are in scope. If and when needed we will make the necessary regulatory applications that replace the current EU passporting regime and we are in close discussions with our regulators. We monitor developments in the Brexit discussion closely and we will incorporate any developments in our planning. For more information, also see our previous announcement.

We continue to service our clients to the highest standards and business continuity is our goal. At this moment we do not foresee any disruption in the services and products offered to our clients.

Disclaimer

KAS BANK NV published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 11:08:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 102 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 10,5%
P/E ratio 2018 5,73
P/E ratio 2019 4,86
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 95,3 M
Managers
NameTitle
Sikko A. J. van Katwijk Chairman-Managing Board & Chief Commercial Officer
Peter J. C. Borgdorff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaap Witteveen Chief Operating Officer
Mark Stoffels Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Ronald Icke Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAS BANK1.52%109
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.94%178 759
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 235
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP4.42%52 428
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.60%51 923
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC2.57%50 238
