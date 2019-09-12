Log in
KAS BANK

(KA)
KAS BANK : shareholders approve all resolutions related to the recommended cash offer by CACEIS

09/12/2019

Sikko van Katwijk, Chairman of the Managing Board: 'Today we discussed the offer and the rationale of joining forces with CACEIS with our shareholders. We have already seen increased commercial momentum in the past period, as clients expect to benefit from the increased scale and stronger balance sheet, and they understand the advantages of a local specialist with a strong international parent. Now that the shareholders agreed to all resolutions at this EGM, the successful closing of this transaction is one step closer, an important milestone for all shareholders in the process of tendering their shares.'

The resolutions related to the public offer include the approval of the amendments of the articles of association, the conditional approval of the terms of a demerger and liquidation of KAS BANK, the conditional appointment of Mr. Jean-François Abadie, Ms. Catherine Duvaud and Mr. Joseph Saliba as members of the Supervisory Board, and the conditional granting of full and final discharge from liability to Ms. Petri Hofsté and Ms. Tanja Nagel as resigning members of the Supervisory Board.

As per the settlement date of the offer, the composition of the Supervisory Board will be: Mr. Peter Borgdorff (Chairman), Ms. Pauline Bieringa (Vice-Chairman), Mr. Jean-François Abadie, Ms. Catherine Duvaud, Mr. Joseph Saliba and Mr. Hans Snijders.

KAS BANK and CACEIS continue to work constructively to satisfy the offer conditions and are making timely progress, anticipating that the offer period closes on 23 September 2019, as planned. Reference is made to the offer memorandum for instructions on the tendering process for shareholders.

KAS BANK NV published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 15:16:03 UTC
Latest news on KAS BANK
PU
09/05KAS BANK : H1 2019 Report on the first half of 2019
PU
08/12KAS BANK : CACEIS increases footprint in the Netherlands through KAS BANK
PU
08/02KAS BANK : Fitch places KAS BANK on ‘Rating Watch Positive' on CACEIS' tak..
PU
07/26CREDIT AGRICOLE : Caceis Bank Launches KAS Takeover Offer
DJ
06/17KAS BANK : COO Jaap Witteveen leaves KAS BANK
PU
05/28KAS BANK : Interview Jean Francois and Sikko van Katwijk on strong asset servici..
PU
05/10KAS BANK : Crossing thresholds
CO
04/09BREXIT : further delay seems likely
PU
04/04KAS BANK : Transfer of ordinary shares under KAS BANK's regular incentive plan
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 85,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 42,2x
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,16x
Capitalization 187 M
Managers
NameTitle
Sikko A. J. van Katwijk Chairman-Managing Board & Chief Commercial Officer
Peter J. C. Borgdorff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaap Witteveen Chief Operating Officer
Mark Stoffels Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Ronald Icke Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAS BANK113.68%206
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.33%170 311
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 503
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP11.32%52 945
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 921
QNB-1.02%49 451
