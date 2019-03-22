Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Kas Bank    KA   NL0000362648

KAS BANK

(KA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kas Bank : Update on intended public offer in cash by CACEIS for all securities in KAS BANK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 05:40am EDT

CACEIS and KAS BANK confirm that they are making good progress on the preparation of the Offer. CACEIS expects to submit a request for review and approval of the offer document in relation to the Offer with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) ultimately on 20 May 2019. In addition, CACEIS and KAS BANK confirm that the process to obtain the required competition clearance and declarations of no-objections from the European Central Bank and the Dutch Central Bank is ongoing.

The managing board and supervisory board of KAS BANK unanimously support and recommend the Offer and each of the members of the managing board of KAS BANK has committed to tender all its Securities, other than the Securities subject to a lock-up, under the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, subject to the Offer being launched in accordance with the merger protocol. The members of the managing board have not received any information relevant for shareholders other than is envisaged to be disclosed in the offer document.

Disclaimer

KAS BANK NV published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAS BANK
05:40aKAS BANK : Update on intended public offer in cash by CACEIS for all securities ..
PU
03/18KAS BANK : United Kingdom MP's vote for Brexit delay
PU
03/12KAS BANK : Six frequently asked questions on CACEIS and KAS BANK
PU
02/25CREDIT AGRICOLE : Caceis to Buy KAS Bank for EUR188 Million
DJ
02/25KAS BANK : Annual results
CO
02/25KAS BANK : Slide show results
CO
01/16KAS BANK : prepared for no-deal situation of the Brexit
PU
2018KAS BANK : Annual Report
CO
2018KAS LAB INNOVATIONS TOKAS AND KASPER : from development to launch
PU
2018KAS BANK : The Netherlands has the best pension system in the world
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 85,0 M
EBIT 2019 6,00 M
Net income 2019 4,00 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 40,93
P/E ratio 2020 29,95
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,22x
Capitalization 193 M
Chart KAS BANK
Duration : Period :
Kas Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAS BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,8 €
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sikko A. J. van Katwijk Chairman-Managing Board & Chief Commercial Officer
Peter J. C. Borgdorff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaap Witteveen Chief Operating Officer
Mark Stoffels Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Ronald Icke Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAS BANK107.43%219
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD3.61%192 879
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%85 167
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.73%53 580
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.52%50 906
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.86%50 757
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.