Kasen International : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

08/17/2018 | 06:11am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KASEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 卡森國際控股有限公司

(An exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 496)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kasen International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 29 August 2018, for the purpose of, inter alia, (i) considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and its publication; and (ii) considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Kasen International Holdings Limited

Yiu Hoi Yan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Zhangjin, Ms. Zhou Xiaohong and Ms. Shen Jianhong, the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Du Haibo, Mr. Zhang Yuchuan and Mr. Zhou Lingqiang.

Website:http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/kasen/index.htm

Kasen International Holdings Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
