Kasen International : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

KASEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ̔ಌ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(An exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 496)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution to approve the 2018 CCT Master Agreement and the Annual Caps and the transactions contemplated thereunder proposed at the EGM was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 31 December 2018.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Kasen International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the accompanying notice (the "EGM Notice") of the EGM dated 12 December 2018. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context requires otherwise.

Results of the EGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the EGM Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 31 December 2018.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking in respect of the ordinary resolution set out in the EGM Notice.

Details of the poll results for the ordinary resolution in respect of the 2018 CCT Master Agreement and the Annual Caps are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST Number of Shares (%) Number of Shares (%) To approve, confirm and ratify the 2018 CCT Master Agreement and the Annual Caps (as defined in the notice of extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 12 December 2018) and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and to authorize the directors of the Company to take such actions and execute such documents in connection with the 2018 CCT Master Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. 814,152,867 100.00% 0 0.00%

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution at the EGM, the resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution of the Company.

As at the date of the EGM, the Company had 1,493,636,881 Shares in issue. Mr. Zhu who holds 12,360,000 Shares under his own name, and Joyview, who is an associate of Mr. Zhu holding 526,861,635 Shares, were entitled to exercise control over the voting rights in respect of 539,221,635 Shares representing approximately 36.1% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the EGM. Mr. Zhu, Joyview and their associates were required to, and they did, abstain from voting in respect of the ordinary resolution as proposed at the EGM. Save for the foregoing, no other Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the relevant resolution proposed at the EGM. The total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolution was 954,415,246 Shares. There was no share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

None of the Shareholders has stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM.

By order of the Board

Kasen International Holdings Limited

Zhu Zhangjin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhu Zhangjin, Ms. Zhou Xiaohong and Ms. Shen Jianhong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Du Haibo, Mr. Zhang Yuchuan and Mr. Zhou Lingqiang.

