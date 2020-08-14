Kaset Thai International Sugar : Reviewed financial performance Quarter 3 (F45)

Headline: Reviewed financial performance Quarter 3 (F45) Security Symbol: KTIS Announcement Details Financial Statement (F45) Company name KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Quarter Quarter 3 (In thousands) Financial Statement Quarter 3 For 9 Months Status Reviewed Reviewed Ending 30 June 30 June Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 Profit (loss) attributable 654,816 (107,914) 18,073 19,023 to equity holders of the Company * EPS (baht) 0.17 (0.028) 0.005 0.005 Type of report Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr.Nathapun Siriviriyakul)

Deputy Chief Executive Officer - KTIS Group Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

