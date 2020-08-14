Log in
KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATI

KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATI

(KTIS)
Kaset Thai International Sugar : Reviewed financial performance Quarter 3 (F45)

08/14/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

Headline:

Reviewed financial performance Quarter 3 (F45)

Security Symbol:

KTIS

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 3

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 3

For 9 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 June

30 June

Year

2020

2019

2020

2019

Profit (loss) attributable

654,816

(107,914)

18,073

19,023

to equity holders of the

Company *

EPS (baht)

0.17

(0.028)

0.005

0.005

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr.Nathapun Siriviriyakul)

Deputy Chief Executive Officer - KTIS Group Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

KTIS - Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation pcl published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 16:07:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 16 680 M 536 M 536 M
Net income 2019 740 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net Debt 2019 7 693 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
Yield 2019 3,32%
Capitalization 10 268 M 331 M 330 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,65x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Parphan Siriviriyakul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pricha Attavipach Chairman
Sirivuthi Siamphakdee Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Darat Siriviriyakul Vibhatakalasa Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Prasert Siriviriyakul Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION-36.67%331
NESTLÉ S.A.4.10%333 949
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC1.69%80 030
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.70.88%71 431
DANONE-23.49%43 430
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.71%43 194
