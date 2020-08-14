Log in
Kaset Thai International Sugar : To propose agenda and nominate candidate to be elected as director of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance

08/14/2020

No. CS 19/2020

14 August 2020

Subject : To propose agenda and nominate candidate to be elected as director of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance

Attention : President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that regarding the determination of agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for year 2021 ("AGM"), the company would like to invite shareholders to propose in advance the AGM agenda and nominate in advance the qualified candidates for the election of director to the Board of Director. The submission period will remain from 14 August 2020 until 30 September 2020. Shareholders can download details of criteria and documents on the Company's website www.ktisgroup.com

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours

Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited

(Mr.Nathapun Siriviriyakul)

Director and Deputy to Chief Executive Officer Authorized person to sign on behalf of the Company

Company Secretary Office

Tel: 66 692 0869 ext. 175

Email : cs@ktisgroup.com

KTIS - Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation pcl published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 16:07:10 UTC
