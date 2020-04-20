Log in
KASIKORNBANK

KASIKORNBANK

(KBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Kasikornbank : Thailand's Kasikornbank 1Q Net Profit Slumped 34%

04/20/2020 | 10:03pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Kasikornbank PCL's first-quarter net profit slumped 34% on higher operating expenses and expected credit losses amid an economic slowdown.

The Bangkok-based lender said Tuesday that net profit fell to 6.58 billion Thai baht ($202.5 million), down from THB10.04 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 11% to THB28.08 billion. Noninterest income slid almost 40% to THB7.37 billion, mainly due to volatility in money and capital markets amid the Covid-19 crisis, the bank said.

The Thai bank said it has set aside provisions for higher expected credit loss due to uncertainties arising from a continued economic slowdown in the Southeast Asian country.

Kasikornbank's nonperforming loan ratio rose to 3.86% from 3.65% at the end of December.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 149 B
EBIT 2020 79 298 M
Net income 2020 31 738 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,73%
P/E ratio 2020 7,26x
P/E ratio 2021 6,63x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,57x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,51x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart KASIKORNBANK
Duration : Period :
Kasikornbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KASIKORNBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 123,13  THB
Last Close Price 99,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Predee Daochai Co-President & Executive Director
Kattiya Indaravijaya Co-President & Executive Director
Patchara Samalapa Co-President & Executive Director
Pipit Aneaknithi Co-President & Executive Director
Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KASIKORNBANK-0.75%7 217
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.72%289 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.77%253 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.12%201 965
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%198 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%138 824
