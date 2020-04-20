Kasikornbank : Thailand's Kasikornbank 1Q Net Profit Slumped 34%

By Ben Otto



Kasikornbank PCL's first-quarter net profit slumped 34% on higher operating expenses and expected credit losses amid an economic slowdown.

The Bangkok-based lender said Tuesday that net profit fell to 6.58 billion Thai baht ($202.5 million), down from THB10.04 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 11% to THB28.08 billion. Noninterest income slid almost 40% to THB7.37 billion, mainly due to volatility in money and capital markets amid the Covid-19 crisis, the bank said.

The Thai bank said it has set aside provisions for higher expected credit loss due to uncertainties arising from a continued economic slowdown in the Southeast Asian country.

Kasikornbank's nonperforming loan ratio rose to 3.86% from 3.65% at the end of December.

