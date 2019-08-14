Log in
KASIKORNBANK PCL

(KBANK)
KASIKORNBANK PCL : KBank cuts MOR and MRR by 0.25% to support SME and retail customers

08/14/2019 | 07:57am EDT

August 14, 2019

KBank cuts MOR and MRR by 0.25% to support SME and retail customers

Mr. Predee Daochai, KBank President, said that KBank is determined to be a key mechanism in support of the Thai economic recovery. In response to the Bank of Thailand's policy rate cut, KBank announced a 0.25% reduction of Minimum Overdraft Rate (MOR) and Minimum Retail Rate (MRR) in order to help ease the burdens of its SME and retail customers who most often borrow at these interest rates. The rate cut will come into effect from August 15, 2019 onward.

The details of lending rates are shown below.

Lending Rates

Previous (%)

New (%)

Change (%)

Since May 16, 2017

MLR

6.25

6.25

No change

MOR

7.12

6.87

- 0.25

MRR

7.12

6.87

- 0.25

Maximum Rate

MRR + 5.00 = 12.12

MRR + 5.00 = 11.87

- 0.25

Penalty

15.00

15.00

No change

For more information, please contact

Investor Relations Unit

Office of Corporate Secretary

Corporate Secretariat Division

KASIKORNBANK PCL

Tel. 0-2470-6900 to 1, 0-2470-2660 to 1

Fax 0-2470-2690

Email: IR@kasikornbank.com

DISCLAIMER: KBank received approval from the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand to issue and offer the Notes pursuant to the notification of the Capital Markets Supervisory Board of Thailand regarding rules, conditions and procedures for application for and granting of approval for offerings of newly-issued debentures to offshore investors. The Notes must not be offered or sold in Thailand. Notes cannot be offered, sold or transferred in Thailand This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer, solicitation or invitation to sell, issue, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Issuer in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. No securities of or relating to the Issuer will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to above will only be offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws of the United States. Any offering is to be made by means of a pricing supplement which will contain more detailed information (including financial information) about the Issuer and its subsidiaries. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited by this announcement or the information contained herein and, if any money, securities or other consideration is sent in response to this announcement or the information contained herein, will not be accepted. Copies of this announcement should not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such distribution is prohibited. Any disclaimer or other notices that may appear below are not applicable to this communication and should be disregarded. Such disclaimers or notices were automatically generated as a result of this communication being sent via Bloomberg or a similar system. A rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the securities and may be subject to suspension, reduction or withdrawal at any time by the rating agency. This document is intended to provide material information relating to investment or product in discussion and for reference during discussion, presentation or seminar only. It does not represent or constitute an advice, offer, contract, recommendation or solicitation and should not be relied on as such. In preparation of this document, KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

("KBank") has made several crucial assumptions and relied on the financial and other information made available from public sources, and thus KBank assumes no responsibility and makes no representations with respect to accuracy and/or completeness of the information described herein. Before making your own independent decision to invest or enter into transaction, the recipient of the information ("Recipient") shall review information relating to service or products of KBank including economic and market situation and other factors pertaining to the transaction as posted in KBank's website at URL www.kasikornbankgroup.com and in other websites including to review all other information, documents prepared by other institutions and consult financial, legal or tax advisors each time. The Recipient understands and acknowledges that the investment or execution of the transaction may be the transaction with low liquidity and that KBank shall assume no liability for any loss or damage incurred by the Recipient arising out of such investment or execution of the transaction.

The Recipient also acknowledges and understands that the information so provided by KBank does not represent the expected yield or consideration to be received by the Recipient arising out of the execution of the transaction. Further the Recipient should be aware that the transaction can be highly risky as the markets are unpredictable and there may be inadequate regulations and safeguards available to the Recipient.

KBank reserves the rights to amend either in whole or in part of information so provided herein at any time as it deems fit and the Recipient acknowledges and agrees with such amendment. Where there is any inquiry, the Recipient may seek further information from KBank or in case of making complaint, the Recipient can contact KBank at IR@kasikornbank.com or +(662) 470 6900 to 01, +(662) 470 2673 to 74

Disclaimer

Kasikornbank pcl published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 11:56:01 UTC
