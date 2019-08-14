KASIKORNBANK PCL : KBank cuts MOR and MRR by 0.25% to support SME and retail customers

KBank cuts MOR and MRR by 0.25% to support SME and retail customers

Mr. Predee Daochai, KBank President, said that KBank is determined to be a key mechanism in support of the Thai economic recovery. In response to the Bank of Thailand's policy rate cut, KBank announced a 0.25% reduction of Minimum Overdraft Rate (MOR) and Minimum Retail Rate (MRR) in order to help ease the burdens of its SME and retail customers who most often borrow at these interest rates. The rate cut will come into effect from August 15, 2019 onward.

The details of lending rates are shown below.

Lending Rates Previous (%) New (%) Change (%) Since May 16, 2017 MLR 6.25 6.25 No change MOR 7.12 6.87 - 0.25 MRR 7.12 6.87 - 0.25 Maximum Rate MRR + 5.00 = 12.12 MRR + 5.00 = 11.87 - 0.25 Penalty 15.00 15.00 No change

