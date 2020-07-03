07-03-2020 : Half-year Liquidity contract

Log in
07/03/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

Press release

PARIS, July 3rd 2020

HALF-YEAR

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD

Regarding liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad with Rothschild Martin Maurel on June 30 th 2020, the liquidity account held the following assets:

  • Securities: 0

  • Cash:€1,510,052.00

Reminding liquidity contract on December 31 st 2019, the liquidity account held the following assets:

  • Securities: 0

  • Cash: 1,521,216.00

This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer

Bruno Coche

Media relations :

Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti

+33 (1) 41 43 44 73

+33 (6) 72 42 66 24 /ecacitti@ketb.com

Infos-invest@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

This press release is prepared in accordance with Articles 212-4, 5° and 212-5, 6° of the General Regulation of the AMF and the Article 19 of AMF Official Line DOC-2016-14.

Disclaimer

Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 21:18:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 195 M 1 343 M 1 343 M
Net income 2020 44,8 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net cash 2020 35,2 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 6,09%
Capitalization 670 M 754 M 754 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 863
Free-Float 65,6%
