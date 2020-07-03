07-03-2020 : Half-year Liquidity contract

Press release
PARIS, July 3rd 2020
HALF-YEAR
LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT
FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD
Regarding liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad with Rothschild Martin Maurel on June 30 th 2020, the liquidity account held the following assets:
• Securities: 0
• Cash:€1,510,052.00
Reminding liquidity contract on December 31 st 2019, the liquidity account held the following assets:
• Securities: 0
• Cash: €1,521,216.00
This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr
About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.
This press release is prepared in accordance with Articles 212-4, 5° and 212-5, 6° of the General Regulation of the AMF and the Article 19 of AMF Official Line DOC-2016-14.
