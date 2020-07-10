Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Kaufman & Broad    KOF   FR0004007813

KAUFMAN & BROAD

(KOF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/10 11:30:00 am
34.475 EUR   +8.75%
01:01p07-10-2020 : Slideshow H1 2020 results and outlook
PU
07/09KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : H1 2020 results
EQ
07/0909-07-2020 : H1 2020 results 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

07-10-2020 : Slideshow H1 2020 results and outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

H1 2020 RESULTS AND OUTLOOK

July 10, 2020

  • 1. Introduction

    CONTENTS

  • 2. Housing

    • 1. Market

    • 2. Operating performance

    • 3. Focus on managed accommodation

  • 3. Urban development

  • 4. Business property

  • 5. Financial results

  • 6. Outlook

2

1. INTRODUCTION

> Housing property portfolio (number of units)

+72%

32,109 34,864

+8.6%

20,236

4,520*

3,789 1,324

B.Pr**

+400%

2,253 227

1,263

2,464

Housing +21.6%

End May 2015

End May 2016

End May 2017

End May 2018

* incl. orders granted a building permit after 30 Nov.2020

> Overall backlog (€m, excl. VAT)

X6

2,026

End May 2015

End May 2016

End May 2017

End May 2018

End May 2019

End May 2020

End

End

May

May

2019

2020

**Business property and other

4

2. HOUSING 2. 1. The market

Disclaimer

Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 17:00:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KAUFMAN & BROAD
01:01p07-10-2020 : Slideshow H1 2020 results and outlook
PU
07/09KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : H1 2020 results
EQ
07/0909-07-2020 : H1 2020 results 2020
PU
07/06KAUFMAN & BROAD : half-yearly earnings release
07/0307-03-2020 : Half-year Liquidity contract
PU
07/03KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Half-year Liquidity contract
EQ
06/2306-22-2020 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback pr..
PU
06/1506-15-2020 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback pr..
PU
06/0906-09-2020 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback pr..
PU
06/08KAUFMAN & BROAD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 091 M 1 234 M 1 234 M
Net income 2020 37,2 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
Net cash 2020 32,9 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 4,64%
Capitalization 692 M 782 M 783 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 863
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart KAUFMAN & BROAD
Duration : Period :
Kaufman & Broad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 35,97 €
Last Close Price 31,70 €
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Lombard Director
Frédéric P. Stévenin Director
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD-14.32%782
D.R. HORTON, INC.10.03%21 100
LENNAR CORPORATION17.49%19 153
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-28.32%14 923
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-11.93%13 068
NVR, INC.-14.81%11 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group