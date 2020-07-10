07-10-2020 : Slideshow H1 2020 results and outlook

H1 2020 RESULTS AND OUTLOOK
July 10, 2020
-
1. Introduction
CONTENTS
-
2. Housing
-
3. Urban development
-
4. Business property
-
5. Financial results
-
6. Outlook
2
1. INTRODUCTION
> Housing property portfolio (number of units)
32,109 34,864
+8.6%
20,236
4,520*
3,789 1,324
B.Pr**
+400%
2,253 227
1,263
2,464
Housing +21.6%
End May 2015
End May 2016
End May 2017
End May 2018
* incl. orders granted a building permit after 30 Nov.2020
> Overall backlog (€m, excl. VAT)
End May 2015
End May 2016
End May 2017
End May 2018
End May 2019
End May 2020
|
End
|
End
|
May
|
May
|
2019
|
2020
**Business property and other
4
2. HOUSING 2. 1. The market
Disclaimer
Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 17:00:02 UTC