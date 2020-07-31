07-31-2020 : Notice of availability of interim financial report 2020

Press Release

Paris July 31st, 2020

Kaufman & Broad announces today the availability of its Interim Financial Report at May 31, 2020.

Click here to access the 2020 Interim Financial Report.

Medias relations Agence Shadow Alice Polack - +(33) 6 33 71 91 58 Chief Financial Officer alicepolack@shadowcommunication.fr Bruno Coche Aurélie Vinzent - +(33) 6 58 66 80 49 +(33) 1 41 43 44 73 aurelievinzent@shadowcommunication.fr Infos-invest@ketb.com Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti +(33) 6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org)and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.