KAUFMAN & BROAD

(KOF)
07-31-2020 : Notice of availability of interim financial report 2020

07/31/2020 | 03:37pm EDT

Press Release

Paris July 31st, 2020

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

OF INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

Kaufman & Broad announces today the availability of its Interim Financial Report at May 31, 2020.

Click here to access the 2020 Interim Financial Report.

This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr

  • Next periodical reporting date:
    • October 1st, 2020: Results for the first nine months of 2020 (after the market close)

Contacts

Medias relations

Agence Shadow

Alice Polack - +(33) 6 33 71 91 58

Chief Financial Officer

alicepolack@shadowcommunication.fr

Bruno Coche

Aurélie Vinzent - +(33) 6 58 66 80 49

+(33) 1 41 43 44 73

aurelievinzent@shadowcommunication.fr

Infos-invest@ketb.com

Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti

+(33) 6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org)and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

Disclaimer

Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 19:36:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 017 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
Net income 2020 29,7 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2020 5,10 M 6,01 M 6,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 795 M 940 M 938 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 863
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart KAUFMAN & BROAD
Duration : Period :
Kaufman & Broad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,90 €
Last Close Price 36,85 €
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Lombard Director
Frédéric P. Stévenin Director
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD-0.41%948
D.R. HORTON, INC.25.21%24 018
LENNAR CORPORATION30.27%21 877
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-31.21%14 780
NVR, INC.3.55%14 516
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-17.81%12 895
