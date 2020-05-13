13-05-2020 : DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Log in
DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

05/13/2020

Paris, May 13th 2020

DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS

OF THE MANDATE FOR

THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Total daily

Average daily

Transaction

Financial instrument

volume

Issuer Name

acquisition price

Market

day

identifier code

(in number of

shares

shares)

Kaufman & Broad

05/13/2020

FR0004007813

45

30.00-

XPAR

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer

Relations Presse

Bruno Coche

Media relations: Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet

+(33)1 41 43 44 73

+(33) 1 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr

infos-invest@ketb.com

Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti

+(33) 6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No D.20-0231 on March 30, 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

DETAILED PRESENTATION OF TRANSACTIONS :

Code

Prix

Code

Numéro de

Code

Nom du

jour/heure de la

identifiant de

Quantité

Nom de l'émetteur

Code Identifiant PSI

unitaire

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Identifiant

PSI

transaction

l'instrument

achetée

(unité)

marché

transaction

financier

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20200513 9:40:51

FR0004007813

30,00

EUR

29

XPAR

00394353997TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20200513 9:40:51

FR0004007813

30,00

EUR

16

XPAR

00394353996TRLO1

2/2

Disclaimer

Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 18:24:08 UTC
