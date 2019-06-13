Kaufman & Borad SA: RESULT OF THE OPTION TO RECEIVE IN SHARES

Press release

Paris, June 11th, 2019

Result of the option to receive in shares

the dividend payment

in respect of the financial year

ended November 30, 2018

At the Annual General Meeting held on May 2, 2019, Kaufman & Broad's SA shareholders decided to offer shareholders an option to receive in shares all or part of the dividend due in respect of the financial year ended November 30, 2018.

The issue price of the new shares has been set at EUR32,23 per share, representing 90% of the average shares prices of Kaufman & Broad's SA quoted on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend of EUR2.50 per share and rounded upward to the nearest euro cent.

The option period was opened from May 17, 2019 to June 6, 2019 included. At the end of the option period, shareholders having elected to receive the dividend payment in shares represented 8.96% of Kaufman & Broad's SA shares.

For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 150,690 new shares will be issued, representing 0.70% of the share capital and 0.59% of the voting rights of Kaufman & Broad SA on the basis of the share capital and the voting rights as of May 31, 2019. The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on June 14th, 2019.

The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not elect the share option or elected for a partial payment in shares amounts to EUR48.7 million and will be paid on June 14th, 2019.

