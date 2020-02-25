Kaufman & Broad SA: AMENDMENT OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Paris, February 25th, 2020

amendment OF the mandate for

THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Kaufman & Broad SA had declared on October 10, 2018 to have signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel a share buyback mandate as it has been agreed by the General Shareholders Meeting and renewed on December 18, 2018, on February 8, 2019, on July 16, 2019 and on October 25, 2019.

On February 24, 2020, Kaufman & Broad SA decided to extend the duration of the mandate up to July 31, 2020 for a total allocation of share buyback of ?10,000,000.

It is specified that the terms of this mandate are respecting the limits established during the General ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders meeting held on May 2, 2019 stating a description of the share buyback program.



Next regular publication date:

April 10 , 20 20 : first quarter 2020 results (after market close)

Contacts

