KAUFMAN & BROAD

(KOF)
  Report
Kaufman & Broad SA: AMENDMENT OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

02/25/2020 | 10:35am EST

Kaufman & Broad SA
Kaufman & Broad SA: AMENDMENT OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

25-Feb-2020 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Paris, February 25th, 2020

 

 

amendment OF the mandate for
THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

 

 

 

 

Kaufman & Broad SA had declared on October 10, 2018 to have signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel a share buyback mandate as it has been agreed by the General Shareholders Meeting and renewed on December 18, 2018, on February 8, 2019, on July 16, 2019 and on October 25, 2019.

 

On February 24, 2020, Kaufman & Broad SA decided to extend the duration of the mandate up to July 31, 2020 for a total allocation of share buyback of ?10,000,000.

 

It is specified that the terms of this mandate are respecting the limits established during the General ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders meeting held on May 2, 2019 stating a description of the share buyback program. It is available here: www.kaufmanbroad.fr

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

 

  • Next regular publication date:

 

  • April 10, 2020: first quarter 2020 results (after market close)

 

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer

Bruno Coche

01 41 43 44 73

infos-invest@ketb.com

 

 

Press Relations

Media relations: Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet    

01 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr

Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti

06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

 

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

 

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.19-0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: AMENDMENT OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HGTMOQDAAF

983211  25-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=983211&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 491 M
EBIT 2020 126 M
Net income 2020 68,1 M
Finance 2020 30,8 M
Yield 2020 6,48%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 826 M
Chart KAUFMAN & BROAD
Duration : Period :
Kaufman & Broad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 43,69  €
Last Close Price 38,32  €
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Lombard Director
Frédéric P. Stévenin Director
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD3.57%896
D.R. HORTON, INC.17.31%22 139
LENNAR CORPORATION26.64%21 295
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.1.12%20 040
NVR, INC.4.73%14 668
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.1.23%14 481
