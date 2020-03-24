Log in
03/24/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

Kaufman & Broad SA
Kaufman & Broad SA: AMENDMENT OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

24-March-2020 / 22:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Paris, March 24th, 2020

 

 

amendment OF the mandate for
THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

 

 

 

 

Kaufman & Broad SA had declared on October 10, 2018 it has signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel a share buyback mandate pursuant to the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders Meeting and renewed pursuant to amendment agreements dated December 18, 2018, February 8, 2019, July 16, 2019, October 25, 2019, February 24, 2020 and March 10, 2020.

 

On March 24, 2020, Kaufman & Broad SA decided to increase the amount allocated to the share buyback program, entrusted to Rothschild Martin Maurel as part of the mandate, by an additional

? 5,000,000, in compliance with the applicable regulations.

 

It is specified that the terms of this mandate comply with the limits established by the General ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders meeting held on May 2, 2019. A description of the share buyback program is available here: www.kaufmanbroad.fr

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

 

 

 

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer

Bruno Coche

01 41 43 44 73

infos-invest@ketb.com

 

 

Press Relations

Media relations: Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet    

01 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr

Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti

06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

 

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

 

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.19-0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: AMENDMENT OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BECAXVONLD

1006061  24-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1006061&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
