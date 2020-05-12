Kaufman & Broad SA: COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2020

Review and approval of the statutory financial statements for the fiscalyear ended November 30, 2019
Adopted
22,074,058
22,028,456
-
45,602
80.59%
100.00%
0.21%
2.
Appropriation of earnings for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Adopted
22,074,058
21,818,025
256,033
-
80.59%
98.84%
1.16%
3.
Review and approval of the Consolidated Financial Statements for thefiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Adopted
22,074,058
22,028,456
-
45,602
80.59%
100.00%
0.21%
4.
Review and approval of agreements subject to Article L. 225-38 of theFrench Commercial Code
Adopted
22,074,058
22,073,510
-
548
80.59%
100.00%
0.00%
5.
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Adopted
22,039,058
21,036,364
1,002,146
548
80.59%
95.45%
4.55%
0.00%
6.
Approval of the compensation policy for the directors
Adopted
22,073,058
22,046,819
2,383
23,856
80.59%
99.99%
0.01%
0.11%
7.
Approval of the payment of the fixed, variable and exceptional
components of the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during the year ended November 30, 2019 or awarded to the Company'sChairman and Chief Executive Officer for the same fiscal year
Adopted
22,039,058
21,721,358
286,177
32,523
80.59%
98.70%
1.29%
0.15%
8.
Approval of information mentioned in Article L. 225-37-3 I. of theFrench Commercial Code
Adopted
22,074,058
22,030,887
42,623
548
80.59%
99.81%
0.19%
0.00%
9.
Ratification of the co-optation of André Martinez as director
Adopted
22,074,058
22,047,485
26,573
-
80.59%
99.88%
0.12%
10.
Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of
18 months, for the Company to buy back its own shares
Adopted
22,074,058
22,056,622
-
17,436
80.59%
100.00%
0.08%
21.
Powers to complete formalities
Adopted
22,074,058
22,074,058
-
-
80.59%
100.00%
RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
11.
Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period
of 26 months, to cancel shares held by the Company following the
buyback of itsshares
Adoptée
22,074,058
22,049,033
25,025
-
80.59%
99.89%
0.11%
12.
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors, for aperiod of 26 months, to issue shares and/or securities convertible intoequity securities to be issued by the Company, without preemptive
subscription rights for shareholders, to participants in the group's Company Savings Plan(s) up to a maximum amount of 3% of the
share capital
Adopted
22,074,058
22,008,442
65,616
-
80.59%
99.70%
0.30%
13.
Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of
38 months, to award bonus shares to be issued or already issued
to employees and/or executive corporate officers of the Company
and related entities
Adopted
22,074,058
20,605,508
1,468,470
80
80.59%
93.35%
6.65%
0.00%
Résolutions
Résultat
Voix exprimées
Pour
Contre
Abstention
(en nombre et en proportion des voix exprimées)
(en nombre et en proportion des voix exprimées)
(en nombre et en proportion des voix exprimées)
(en nombre et en proportion des voix exprimées)
14.
Amendment of Article 10 bis of the bylaws
Adopted
22,074,058
21,907,298
166,760
-
80.59%
99.24%
0.75%
15.
Amendment of the bylaws - insertion of an Article 10 ter
Adopted
22,074,058
21907 298
166,760
-
80.59%
99.24%
0.75%
16.
Amendment of Article 24 of the bylaws relating to the dividends -
introduction of a loyalty dividend
Rejected
22,074,058
13,308,559
8,765,499
-
80.59%
60.29%
39.71%
17.
Amendment of Article 7 of the bylaws of the Company
Rejected
22,074,058
13,190,622
8,883,436
-
80.59%
59.76%
40.24%
18.
Amendment of Article 11 of the bylaws of the Company
Adopted
22,074,058
21,907,258
166,760
40
80.59%
99.24%
0.76%
0.00%
19.
Amendment of Article 12 of the bylaws of the Company
Adopted
22,074,058
21,907,258
166,760
40
80.59%
99.24%
0.76%
0.00%
20.
Amendment of Article 16 of the bylaws of the company
About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman&Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for 50 years. Kaufman&Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.
The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Documentwas filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231 on March 31, 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad SA's shares.
This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.