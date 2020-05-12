Log in
Kaufman & Broad SA: COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2020

05/12/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Kaufman & Broad SA
Kaufman & Broad SA: COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2020

12-May-2020 / 17:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

MAY 5, 2020

 

Number of shareholders present or reprensented to the meeting :

251

Number of shareholder shares present or represented to the meeting :

17,801,505  

Number of shareholder votes present or reprensented to the meeting :

 22,074,058  

 

 

GENERAL QUORUM reached

 

 

 

 

Resolutions

Result

Votes cast

For

Against

Forbearance

(in number and proportion of votes cast)

(in number and proportion of votes cast))

(in number and proportion of votes cast)

(in number and proportion of votes cast)

RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING

1.

Review and approval of the statutory financial statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019

Adopted

22,074,058

22,028,456

-

45,602

80.59%

100.00%

 

0.21%

2.

Appropriation of earnings for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019

Adopted

22,074,058

21,818,025

 

256,033

-

80.59%

98.84%

1.16%

 

3.

Review and approval of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019

Adopted

22,074,058

22,028,456

-

45,602

80.59%

100.00%

 

0.21%

4.

Review and approval of agreements subject to Article L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code

Adopted

22,074,058

22,073,510

-

548

80.59%

100.00%

 

0.00%

5.

Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Adopted

22,039,058

21,036,364

1,002,146

548

80.59%

95.45%

4.55%

0.00%

6.

Approval of the compensation policy for the directors

Adopted

22,073,058

22,046,819

2,383

23,856

80.59%

99.99%

0.01%

0.11%

7.

Approval of the payment of the fixed, variable and exceptional

components of the total compensation and benefi ts of any kind paid during the year ended November 30, 2019 or awarded to the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the same fiscal year

Adopted

22,039,058

21,721,358

286,177

32,523

80.59%

98.70%

1.29%

0.15%

8.

Approval of information mentioned in Article L. 225-37-3 I. of the French Commercial Code

Adopted

22,074,058

22,030,887

42,623

548

80.59%

99.81%

0.19%

0.00%

9.

Ratification of the co-optation of André Martinez as director

Adopted

22,074,058

22,047,485

26,573

-

80.59%

99.88%

0.12%

 

10.

Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of

18 months, for the Company to buy back its own shares

Adopted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,074,058

22,056,622

-

17,436

80.59%

100.00%

 

0.08%

21.

Powers to complete formalities

Adopted

22,074,058

22,074,058

-

-

80.59%

100.00%

 

 

 

RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

11.

 

Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period

of 26 months, to cancel shares held by the Company following the

buyback of its shares

Adoptée

22,074,058

22,049,033

25,025

-

 

80.59%

 

99.89%

 

0.11%

 

12.

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to issue shares and/or securities convertible into equity securities to be issued by the Company, without preemptive

subscription rights for shareholders, to participants in the group's Company Savings Plan(s) up to a maximum amount of 3% of the

share capital

Adopted

22,074,058

22,008,442

65,616

-

80.59%

99.70%

0.30%

 

13.

Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of

38 months, to award bonus shares to be issued or already issued

to employees and/or executive corporate offi cers of the Company

and related entities

Adopted

22,074,058

20,605,508

1,468,470

80

80.59%

93.35%

6.65%

0.00%

 

Résolutions

Résultat

Voix exprimées

Pour

Contre

Abstention

(en nombre et en proportion des voix exprimées)

(en nombre et en proportion des voix exprimées)

(en nombre et en proportion des voix exprimées)

(en nombre et en proportion des voix exprimées)

14.

Amendment of Article 10 bis of the bylaws

Adopted

22,074,058

21,907,298

166,760

-

80.59%

99.24%

0.75%

15.

Amendment of the bylaws - insertion of an Article 10 ter

Adopted

22,074,058

21 907 298

166,760

-

80.59%

99.24%

0.75%

 

16.

Amendment of Article 24 of the bylaws relating to the dividends -

introduction of a loyalty dividend

Rejected

22,074,058

13,308,559

8,765,499

-

80.59%

60.29%

39.71%

 

17.

Amendment of Article 7 of the bylaws of the Company

Rejected

22,074,058

13,190,622

8,883,436

-

80.59%

59.76%

40.24%

 

18.

Amendment of Article 11 of the bylaws of the Company

Adopted

22,074,058

21,907,258

166,760

40

80.59%

99.24%

0.76%

0.00%

19.

Amendment of Article 12 of the bylaws of the Company

Adopted

22,074,058

 

21,907,258

166,760

40

80.59%

99.24%

0.76%

0.00%

20.

Amendment of Article 16 of the bylaws of the company

Adopted

22,074,058

21,907,273

166,785

 

80.59%

99.24%

0.76%

-

 

 

 

This press release is available on the website: www.kaufmanbroad.fr

 

Contacts

 

Chief Financial Officer

Bruno Coche

+33 (1) 41 43 44 73

Infos-invest@ketb.com

 

Press Relations:

Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti

+ 33 (6) 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

 

 

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

 

The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Documentwas filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231 on March 31, 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad SA's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2020
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GGBIKGSIRB

1042473  12-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1042473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
