Kaufman & Broad SA: COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2020

COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2020 Number of shareholders present or reprensented to the meeting : 251 Number of shareholder shares present or represented to the meeting : 17,801,505 Number of shareholder votes present or reprensented to the meeting : 22,074,058 GENERAL QUORUM reached Resolutions Result Votes cast For Against Forbearance (in number and proportion of votes cast) (in number and proportion of votes cast)) (in number and proportion of votes cast) (in number and proportion of votes cast) RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING 1. Review and approval of the statutory financial statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Adopted 22,074,058 22,028,456 - 45,602 80.59% 100.00% 0.21% 2. Appropriation of earnings for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Adopted 22,074,058 21,818,025 256,033 - 80.59% 98.84% 1.16% 3. Review and approval of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Adopted 22,074,058 22,028,456 - 45,602 80.59% 100.00% 0.21% 4. Review and approval of agreements subject to Article L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code Adopted 22,074,058 22,073,510 - 548 80.59% 100.00% 0.00% 5. Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Adopted 22,039,058 21,036,364 1,002,146 548 80.59% 95.45% 4.55% 0.00% 6. Approval of the compensation policy for the directors Adopted 22,073,058 22,046,819 2,383 23,856 80.59% 99.99% 0.01% 0.11% 7. Approval of the payment of the fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total compensation and benefi ts of any kind paid during the year ended November 30, 2019 or awarded to the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the same fiscal year Adopted 22,039,058 21,721,358 286,177 32,523 80.59% 98.70% 1.29% 0.15% 8. Approval of information mentioned in Article L. 225-37-3 I. of the French Commercial Code Adopted 22,074,058 22,030,887 42,623 548 80.59% 99.81% 0.19% 0.00% 9. Ratification of the co-optation of André Martinez as director Adopted 22,074,058 22,047,485 26,573 - 80.59% 99.88% 0.12% 10. Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months, for the Company to buy back its own shares Adopted 22,074,058 22,056,622 - 17,436 80.59% 100.00% 0.08% 21. Powers to complete formalities Adopted 22,074,058 22,074,058 - - 80.59% 100.00% RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 11. Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to cancel shares held by the Company following the buyback of its shares Adoptée 22,074,058 22,049,033 25,025 - 80.59% 99.89% 0.11% 12. Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to issue shares and/or securities convertible into equity securities to be issued by the Company, without preemptive subscription rights for shareholders, to participants in the group's Company Savings Plan(s) up to a maximum amount of 3% of the share capital Adopted 22,074,058 22,008,442 65,616 - 80.59% 99.70% 0.30% 13. Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 38 months, to award bonus shares to be issued or already issued to employees and/or executive corporate offi cers of the Company and related entities Adopted 22,074,058 20,605,508 1,468,470 80 80.59% 93.35% 6.65% 0.00% Résolutions Résultat Voix exprimées Pour Contre Abstention (en nombre et en proportion des voix exprimées) (en nombre et en proportion des voix exprimées) (en nombre et en proportion des voix exprimées) (en nombre et en proportion des voix exprimées) 14. Amendment of Article 10 bis of the bylaws Adopted 22,074,058 21,907,298 166,760 - 80.59% 99.24% 0.75% 15. Amendment of the bylaws - insertion of an Article 10 ter Adopted 22,074,058 21 907 298 166,760 - 80.59% 99.24% 0.75% 16. Amendment of Article 24 of the bylaws relating to the dividends - introduction of a loyalty dividend Rejected 22,074,058 13,308,559 8,765,499 - 80.59% 60.29% 39.71% 17. Amendment of Article 7 of the bylaws of the Company Rejected 22,074,058 13,190,622 8,883,436 - 80.59% 59.76% 40.24% 18. Amendment of Article 11 of the bylaws of the Company Adopted 22,074,058 21,907,258 166,760 40 80.59% 99.24% 0.76% 0.00% 19. Amendment of Article 12 of the bylaws of the Company Adopted 22,074,058 21,907,258 166,760 40 80.59% 99.24% 0.76% 0.00% 20. Amendment of Article 16 of the bylaws of the company Adopted 22,074,058 21,907,273 166,785 80.59% 99.24% 0.76% - 